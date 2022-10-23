Kanye West to Build His Own Cities Dubbed 'Yecoverse'

FOX News Celebrity

Kanye has reportedly filed legal documents to secure trademark rights to words 'Yeezyverse', 'Yzyverse', and 'Yxyverse' amid plans to build a network of cities.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is plotting to build a network of tiny cities called the "Yecoverse". According to Rolling Stone magazine, the controversial rapper, whose nicknames include Yeezy, is attempting to trademark the words "Yeezyverse", "Yzyverse", and "Yxyverse" for his new project.

Kanye wants each city to sustain itself with branded homes, shops, schools, news outlets, and production houses. The star is expected to include a beauty shop and a healthcare system in each city.

The 45-year-old rapper - who has come under fire in recent weeks for antisemitic social media posts - is said to have been developing the idea for some time. A source said, "He comes from a good place. It's definitely his goal that everything that people touch that's his is a good thing and has a good impact on the world."

According to the trademark application, the network of towns will be built across the United States from the beginning of next year.

Kanye has suffered a number of business blows following his recent controversies as he also sparked fury by wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, and Vogue have cut ties with the rapper.

The star - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - had mocked one of the publication's fashion editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, after she spoke out against the garments. A Vogue spokesperson told the New York Post's Page Six "that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intend to work with Kanye West again."

And an insider told the publication, "Anna has had enough. She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle."

This comes after French fashion house Balenciaga also ended its relationship with Kanye, who only recently opened Balenciaga's summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.