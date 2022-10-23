 

Amanda Kloots Finds It 'Crazy' Son Remembers Nick Cordero Since Boy Was Only One When Star Died

Amanda Kloots Finds It 'Crazy' Son Remembers Nick Cordero Since Boy Was Only One When Star Died
The 'Talk' host claims her little son Elvis remembers his late father although the tot was only one year old when the Broadway actor passed away from Covid-19 in 2020.

AceShowbiz - Amanda Kloots explains to her son that his dad is "in heaven with Jesus." The 40-year-old TV star claims that her three-year-old son Elvis insists he remembers his father, Broadway actor Nick Cordero who died from complications from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41.

"He says he does remember him. Which is crazy, I don't know if that's because we watch so many videos together of Nick or because I talk about Nick so much. But he does, he does say that and I love it. But it makes me wonder," she said.

"We just had to start this conversation [about where he is] and I have said, 'Dada lives in heaven with Jesus but he's all around us all the time. And we can always talk to him, we can listen to him sing and he's watching over us all the time.' That's what I've said so far."

"The Talk" host also added that Elvis doesn't want her to leave the house without her and has spent "a lot of nights" feeling guilty about the way life has turned out for the pair of them.

Speaking on iHeart Radio's "The Important Things with Bobbi Brown" podcast, she said, "I feel like that part of grief is going to start happening, where I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine for the last two years - helping Elvis understand at this young age where dad is, why dad doesn't live with us, what happened to dad."

"And it's been really, really, really hard. You feel guilty every time you leave the house and he's crying. It's actually been really hard lately. I've had a lot of nights where I've cried and [thought] 'this isn't fair' and 'life isn't fair' and 'I shouldn't be in this position.' "

