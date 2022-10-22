Tori Spelling and Mom Candy Texting Every Day After Reconciliation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star feels 'really happy' to have reconciled with her mom Candy Spelling recently following years of estrangement between the pair.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is glad to have finally ended her lengthy feud with her mother Candy Spelling. First falling out with her mother around 20 years ago and their relationship went through some extremely rocky patches with Tori admitting they went several years without seeing each other, the 49-year-old former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star is now "really happy" after finally putting the bad blood behind them in recent months.

"We have had a good relationship … it's like next level right now. I'm really really happy," Tori said during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live".

Tori went on to credit her friend, "Million Dollar Listing" star Josh Flagg, with bringing about the reconciliation by suggesting mother and daughter get together for dinner. She explained, "I hadn't seen her since before COVID. And then Josh was like, 'Okay, we're gonna do a family dinner at her place.' So we went and had a great night."

Tori added the pair have been out together many times since and are in regular contact, adding, "We text every single day."

The pair first went public with the reconciliation back in September when Tori shared a picture on Instagram showing her out to dinner with mum Candy and her brother Randy. She captioned the snap, "This was a special moment in time. I don't think the 3 of us {just the 3 of us} have gone out to dinner together in 20 years."

"All to celebrate our mom! Happy Birthday @candyspelling !!!! @randyspelling and I love you so much! Such an iconic woman! Loved Mom and Grandma! Can't wait to keep celebrating your birthday with you!"

Another picture she posted later showed mother and daughter hugging and Tori wrote, "Loved celebrating this goddess tonight. One thing I've learned recently … life is short. So, hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday."

Tori later opened up about mending the rift in an interview on Entertainment Tonight, saying, "I feel like life is too short and we forget that. I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, 'I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,' and then you don't because your life keeps going. It's important now to really take that time, and I think I'm finally starting to get that."