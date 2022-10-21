Stephen Curry Will Be the Subject of Apple TV+'s 'Underrated' Documentary

Instagram Movie

The upcoming project will explore the Golden State Warriors star's standout performance during the 2008 NCAA Tournament with Davidson College which leads up to his fourth NBA title win last season.

AceShowbiz - Stephen Curry (II) is set to be the center of "Underrated", a new film documentary from Apple Original Films, A24 and Stephen's Unanimous Media. According to a new report, Emmy winner Peter Nicks ("Homeroom") will direct the project with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler serving as a producer under his Proximity Media banner.

"Underrated" will explore the Golden State Warriors star's standout performance during the 2008 NCAA Tournament with Davidson College as it leads up to his fourth NBA title win last season and his first NBA Finals MVP trophy. It will also highlight how Stephen's "record-shattering and game-changing playing style turned him from an overlooked prospect to an NBA legend."

Joining Cooger as producer are Nicks as well as A24 and Unanimous' Erick Peyton ("The Queen of Basketball"). Proximity Media's Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler ("Judas and the Black Messiah", "Space Jam: A New Legacy") will exec produce, with Jenelle Lindsay co-exec producing on behalf of Unanimous Media.

"Underrated" was acquired by Apple TV+ Original Films from A24 through its first-look deal with Stephen's multimedia company Unanimous Media. Prior to this, A24 had produced some of the most notable documentaries, including award-winning "Val", which centered on iconic actor Val Kilmer, and "Amy", a posthumous portrait of the legendary singer Amy Winehouse.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ is currently working on some other sports-centric projects alongside "Underrated". It includes a feature doc on seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and docuseries "The Dynasty", which tells story about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries in association with NFL Films.

"Underrated" will be another collaboration between A24 and Apple TV+ as they recently launched the second season of their Emmy Award-nominated design docuseries "Home". No release date has been set for the project.