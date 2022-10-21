 

Stephen Curry Will Be the Subject of Apple TV+'s 'Underrated' Documentary

Stephen Curry Will Be the Subject of Apple TV+'s 'Underrated' Documentary
Instagram
Movie

The upcoming project will explore the Golden State Warriors star's standout performance during the 2008 NCAA Tournament with Davidson College which leads up to his fourth NBA title win last season.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Stephen Curry (II) is set to be the center of "Underrated", a new film documentary from Apple Original Films, A24 and Stephen's Unanimous Media. According to a new report, Emmy winner Peter Nicks ("Homeroom") will direct the project with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler serving as a producer under his Proximity Media banner.

"Underrated" will explore the Golden State Warriors star's standout performance during the 2008 NCAA Tournament with Davidson College as it leads up to his fourth NBA title win last season and his first NBA Finals MVP trophy. It will also highlight how Stephen's "record-shattering and game-changing playing style turned him from an overlooked prospect to an NBA legend."

Joining Cooger as producer are Nicks as well as A24 and Unanimous' Erick Peyton ("The Queen of Basketball"). Proximity Media's Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler ("Judas and the Black Messiah", "Space Jam: A New Legacy") will exec produce, with Jenelle Lindsay co-exec producing on behalf of Unanimous Media.

  See also...

"Underrated" was acquired by Apple TV+ Original Films from A24 through its first-look deal with Stephen's multimedia company Unanimous Media. Prior to this, A24 had produced some of the most notable documentaries, including award-winning "Val", which centered on iconic actor Val Kilmer, and "Amy", a posthumous portrait of the legendary singer Amy Winehouse.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ is currently working on some other sports-centric projects alongside "Underrated". It includes a feature doc on seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and docuseries "The Dynasty", which tells story about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries in association with NFL Films.

"Underrated" will be another collaboration between A24 and Apple TV+ as they recently launched the second season of their Emmy Award-nominated design docuseries "Home". No release date has been set for the project.

You can share this post!

'Hunger Games' Prequel Unveils First Look at Characters in Official Set Video

Saucy Santana Twerks on Lil Nas X on Stage While Performing Unreleased Collaboration
Related Posts
Stephen Curry Reveals the Biggest Regret of His Career

Stephen Curry Reveals the Biggest Regret of His Career

Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Allegedly Have 'Open Marriage With Side-Hookups'

Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Allegedly Have 'Open Marriage With Side-Hookups'

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Most Read
Meghan Markle Worried Filmmaker Will Turn Her Story Into Money-Making 'Caricature' on Screen
Movie

Meghan Markle Worried Filmmaker Will Turn Her Story Into Money-Making 'Caricature' on Screen

Patti LuPone Quits Actors' Equity Union, Calls the Organization Nothing More Than 'Circus'

Patti LuPone Quits Actors' Equity Union, Calls the Organization Nothing More Than 'Circus'

'Black Adam' Producers Forced to Cut a Lot of Scenes to Get Rid of R Rating in Favor of PG-13 Tag

'Black Adam' Producers Forced to Cut a Lot of Scenes to Get Rid of R Rating in Favor of PG-13 Tag

First 'Creed III' Trailer Reunites Michael B. Jordan With an Old Friend-Turned-Foe

First 'Creed III' Trailer Reunites Michael B. Jordan With an Old Friend-Turned-Foe

Laurence Fishburne Disappointed by 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Laurence Fishburne Disappointed by 'The Matrix Resurrections'

'The Batman' Director Developing Multiple Movies Based on Caped Crusader's Villains

'The Batman' Director Developing Multiple Movies Based on Caped Crusader's Villains

Anna Faris Reveals Ivan Reitman as Director Who Sexually Harassed Her on Set

Anna Faris Reveals Ivan Reitman as Director Who Sexually Harassed Her on Set

Ed Sheeran Not Happy When He's Replaced by Billie Eilish on 'No Time to Die' Soundtrack

Ed Sheeran Not Happy When He's Replaced by Billie Eilish on 'No Time to Die' Soundtrack

Austin Butler Played Elvis Presley's Songs on Repeat to Prepare for Role in Biopic

Austin Butler Played Elvis Presley's Songs on Repeat to Prepare for Role in Biopic

'Black Adam' Producer Determined to Bring Back Henry Cavill's Superman to Meet The Rock's Antihero

'Black Adam' Producer Determined to Bring Back Henry Cavill's Superman to Meet The Rock's Antihero

'Hunger Games' Prequel Unveils First Look at Characters in Official Set Video

'Hunger Games' Prequel Unveils First Look at Characters in Official Set Video

Stephen Curry Will Be the Subject of Apple TV+'s 'Underrated' Documentary

Stephen Curry Will Be the Subject of Apple TV+'s 'Underrated' Documentary