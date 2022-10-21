'Hunger Games' Prequel Unveils First Look at Characters in Official Set Video

Lionsgate Movie

Rachel Zegler, who portrays Lucy Gray Baird in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', introduces Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow as she gives a tour of the set.

AceShowbiz - Lionsgate has provided an early glimpse at "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes". On Thursday, October 20, the studio released a TikTok video, which has been reposted on its official Instagram page, featuring Rachel Zegler, who portrays Lucy Gray Baird.

In the clip, the Golden Globe-winning actress takes fans on a tour of the set, showing several characters in costume. Among them is Tom Blyth, who portrays young Coriolanus Snow, who eventually grows up to become the menacing antagonist President Snow in the original trilogy.

The video reveals what appears to be a schoolroom set for the Academy, the Capitol's elite high school. In one shot, several actors dressed in pleated blood-red uniforms sit on circular white risers. Peter Dinklage, who plays Academy dean Casca Highbottom, also briefly appears in the video, wearing an all-black ensemble. Blyth and Ashley Liao, who plays Clemensia Dovecote, are later seen dancing in between takes.

Zegler also introduces viewers to Josh Andres Rivera, who plays Sejanus Plinth, one of Snow's friends and a mentor to the District 2 male tribute. "And over here we have my least favorite person on set, Josh Rivera," she says jokingly. Zegler and Rivera starred together in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story".

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" centers on 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, who "years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, ...is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the four "The Hunger Games" movies, "Catching Fire", "Mockingjay Part One" and "Mockingjay Part Two", is back at the helm. Michael Arndt writes the script.

The movie also stars Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Coriolanus' cousin and confidante, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker, as well as Fionnula Flanagan as Snow's strict grandmother. The sci-fi film is set for release on November 17, 2023.