Yolanda Hadid Says She Was 'Half Asleep' While Making 'Two Almonds' Comments

In a new interview, the former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star addresses the infamous moment on the show in which she told daughter Gigi Hadid to eat a 'couple of almonds.'

Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid finds herself in constant need to defend her "two almonds" comments that many find problematic. In a new interview on Thursday, October 20, the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star addressed the infamous moment on the show in which she told daughter Gigi Hadid to eat a "couple of almonds."

According to Yolanda, she was "half asleep" following surgery for breast implant removal when she said it on the Bravo reality TV show. "Gigi was calling because she wasn't feeling good and I apparently said, half asleep, 'Have two almonds,' " the 58-year-old former model explained to PEOPLE.

She went on to say, "I don't even remember why two or what. There was no rhyme or reason to it. It's such a silly narrative that is out there, that has nothing to do with the reality of our lives."

"I always have a bag of almonds or a different kind of nut in my bag because when my blood sugar drops, I can grab a hand of nuts and eat them," Yolanda, who also shares Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid with ex-husband Mohammed Hadid, divulged. "It's really good for that. But it's not that I use it as a diet food. I don't believe in diets anyway."

In the controversial moment, Yolanda was on the phone with Gigi when she told her to "have a couple of almonds and chew them really well." The mom of three also landed in hot water when she talked about her daughters' appearances on more than one occasion on "RHOBH".

"You can have one night of being bad," she said when Gigi showed excitement about eating delicious foods at her birthday party. "And then, you've got to get back on your diet." In another scene, the Dutch beauty told Gigi, "It's hard to not eat any sugar, and it's hard to have to eat salad every day."

Earlier this month, Yolanda poked fun at criticism of her parenting skills. The former Bravo star took to her TikTok account to share a video of her snacking on almonds in different settings at her farmhouse in Pennsylvania. The clip was set to the tune of Rosalia's hit song "Bizcochito". Yolanda jokingly wrote in her caption, "worstmomever #almonds."