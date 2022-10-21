Taylor Swift Goes Vintage and Mad in 'Midnights' Visual Teaser Trailer

Music

The 'Cardigan' songstress gives fans an early glimpse at the music videos she's filmed for her upcoming 10th studio album ahead of the set's release on October 21.

AceShowbiz - As fans are counting down to new music from Taylor Swift, the star continues to hype up her upcoming album "Midnights" with a teaser trailer for the album's visuals. The video, which was released on Thursday, October 20 during "Thursday Night Football", offers a glimpse at the music videos she's filmed for her 10th studio album.

The teaser trailer shows Swift oozing classic glamor in shimmering dresses. There are also scenes featuring her and her doppelganger, who goes mad as she smashes a guitar on the floor. The 32-year-old singer/songwriter additionally goes regal in Marie Antoinette-esque outfits.

"I just wanted to first of all say thank you so much to Amazon for giving me an opportunity to show you guys a first look teaser trailer of the secret projects that I've been working on for a really long time," Swift said in a message at the start of the teaser. "Those projects are the 'Midnights' music movies, the music videos that I've made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record."

"And I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them," she shared of her passion projects. "And this was a really fun opportunity to work again with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the 'All Too Well' 10-minute short film. So we really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch and I'm really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors, which you'll find out more about at the end of the teaser trailer."

Those actors include Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of the band HAIM, album producer Jack Antonoff, model Laith Ashley, comedian Mike Birbiglia, Oscar winner Laura Dern, comedian John Early, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Mary Elizabeth Ellis, makeup mogul Pat McGrath and burlesque icon Dita Von Teese.

In a social media post after the teaser was debuted, Swift revealed the first music video will be for "Anti-Hero" and premieres October 21 at 8 A.M. ET. "Anti-Hero" is the third track on the album, and was written by Swift and Antonoff.

The country-turned-pop superstar announced the teaser trailer earlier on Thursday morning, in a video posted to her social media accounts. She said, "Hey guys, it's Taylor. If you tune into the 'Thursday Night Football' game on Amazon Prime, I'm going to be showing a first look at the secret projects that I've been working on very hard for a very long time, getting ready for the 'Midnights' album." The album itself will drop on midnight Friday, October 21.