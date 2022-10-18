 

Rachel Zegler Fires Back at Criticisms Over Politically-Correct Updates on New 'Snow White' Movie

Rachel Zegler Fires Back at Criticisms Over Politically-Correct Updates on New 'Snow White' Movie
Instagram
Movie

The actress who is expected to portray the Disney princess in the upcoming adaptation insists the new take on the classic fairytale will be a 'refreshing story.'

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rachel Zegler vows to offer a "refreshing" take on "Snow White". Cast in the lead role for Disney's live-action adaptation of the fairy tale, the 21-year-old star hits back at those questioning the politically correct updates that will be included in the film - which has brought in consultants to address the representation of the dwarfism community on screen.

"People are making jokes about ours being the PC 'Snow White', where it's like, yeah, it is - because it needed that," Rachel told Vanity Fair. "It's an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a function beyond 'Someday My Prince Will Come.' "

"Snow White" was criticised earlier this year by Peter Dinklage for its "f****** backwards" depiction of dwarfs. The "Game of Thrones" actor - who suffers from a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia - said, "There's a lot of hypocrisy going on."

  See also...

"Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Peter revealed that he was baffled by Disney's positivity towards the film and suggested that he hadn't campaigned hard enough for those with dwarfism to get better acting roles.

The 53-year-old actor said, "You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f****** backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough."

"I don't know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

You can share this post!

Jamie Lee Curtis Regrets Getting Botox as She Says It Makes Her Look Like 'Plastic Figurine'

Tom Fletcher and Wife 'Can Do a Lot on Very Little Sleep' as They Raise Three Little Boys
Related Posts
Rachel Zegler Traumatized by 'Snow White' as Child

Rachel Zegler Traumatized by 'Snow White' as Child

Martin Klebba Joins 'Snow White' - Find Out His Role

Martin Klebba Joins 'Snow White' - Find Out His Role

Rachel Zegler Spotted as Snow White for First Time After Remake Casting Controversy

Rachel Zegler Spotted as Snow White for First Time After Remake Casting Controversy

Gal Gadot Close to Landing Evil Queen Role in Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White'

Gal Gadot Close to Landing Evil Queen Role in Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White'

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Wants Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Keke Palmer for 'Sister Act 3'
Movie

Whoopi Goldberg Wants Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Keke Palmer for 'Sister Act 3'

Robbie Coltrane Got Emotional as He Discussed 'Harry Potter' Legacy and Co-Stars Before Death

Robbie Coltrane Got Emotional as He Discussed 'Harry Potter' Legacy and Co-Stars Before Death

Brad Pitt Insecure About His Butt While Filming Sex Scene With Geena Davis

Brad Pitt Insecure About His Butt While Filming Sex Scene With Geena Davis

Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Producer for New Movie 'Causeway' to Protect Director's Creative Freedom

Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Producer for New Movie 'Causeway' to Protect Director's Creative Freedom

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Godson Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Resurrect Her Acting Career

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Godson Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Resurrect Her Acting Career

Bill Skarsgard Keen to Cross Genres With 'John Wick 4' Role After String of Horror Movies

Bill Skarsgard Keen to Cross Genres With 'John Wick 4' Role After String of Horror Movies

Eddie Redmayne Explains Why He Often Found His Acting Performances Lacking

Eddie Redmayne Explains Why He Often Found His Acting Performances Lacking

'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Says the Whole Cast Would Return for a Sequel

'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Says the Whole Cast Would Return for a Sequel

'Halloween Ends' Slays the Competition on Its Box Office Debut

'Halloween Ends' Slays the Competition on Its Box Office Debut

'Knives Out' Director Outs Daniel Craig's Character in 'Glass Onion'

'Knives Out' Director Outs Daniel Craig's Character in 'Glass Onion'

Jonathan Majors and Destin Daniel Cretton Are Already in Talks About 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Jonathan Majors and Destin Daniel Cretton Are Already in Talks About 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Alexandra Daddario Tapped for 'I Wish You All the Best'

Alexandra Daddario Tapped for 'I Wish You All the Best'

Rachel Zegler Fires Back at Criticisms Over Politically-Correct Updates on New 'Snow White' Movie

Rachel Zegler Fires Back at Criticisms Over Politically-Correct Updates on New 'Snow White' Movie