Mother of a Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Slams Halloween Costumes: It's 'Super Triggering'

Netflix TV

Shirley Hughes, the mother of Anthony Hughes, claims in a new interview that Halloween costumes depicting the notorious killer, who killed 17 men, are 'super triggering.'

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Following the release of Netflix's "DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", people have started setting a new trend for Halloween. Some appear to plan dressing as the killer with many selling the costumes, prompting backlash from public, including a mother of a Jeffrey victim.

Speaking with TMZ, Shirley Hughes, the mother of Anthony Hughes, claimed that Halloween costumes depicting the killer are "super triggering." She also blamed Netflix for their rise in popularity this year. Shirley also added that eBay should take down ads for the costumes.

"It's already super triggering to see a hit Netflix series about the serial killer, much less folks dressing like the killer. It hurts for Netflix and all the online stores to profit off her son's death, while none of the victims' families have seen a dime. She feels all the eBay ads should be taken down … or at the very least, give the profits to the families," she told the news outlet.

She continued, "If Netflix hadn't streamed the show, none of the families would be re-victimized … and then there'd be no Dahmer costumes this year." She added, "Dahmer was pure evil and doesn't understand how the folks who choose to dress like him can sleep at night."

Some bigger Halloween chains decided not to sell Dahmer costumes, which feature blonde wigs, short-sleeve button-down shirts and the killer's iconic glasses. However, several online stores profit off the victims' tragic death at the hands of Jeffrey. Taylor James, who owns Vancouver-based Cult Collectibles, is even selling the notorious killer's glasses for $150,000.

Prior to this, Shirley criticized Netflix for its series. She told Guardian that it was difficult to talk about her son's murder and to see people making stories about the victims and their families. "I don't see how they can do that," the 85-year-old mom said. "I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff like that out there."

Eric Perry, whose cousin Errol Lindsey was murdered by Jeffrey, revealed that Errol's family only found out about the series, which stars Evan Peters as the serial killer, after it debuted on September 21. "So when they say they're doing this 'with respect to the victims' or 'honoring the dignity of the families,' no one contacts them," Eric wrote on Twitter. "My cousins wake up every few months at this point with a bunch of calls and messages and they know there's another Dahmer show. It's cruel."

Errol's sister Rita Isbell also said that she was never contacted about the show. When asked about the series recreating her emotional victim impact statement, Rita told Insider, "I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it."

Jeffrey killed 17 boys and men between the late 1970s and the early 1990s. Not stopping there, he ate or preserved the body parts of many of his victims as he also collected some of their skulls inside his Milwaukee apartment. He was arrested in 1991 and eventually convicted. He was later killed by another inmate inside a Wisconsin prison in 1994.