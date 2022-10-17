 

Larsa Pippen Denies Marcus Jordan Dating Rumors Despite PDA-Filled Sightings

The former 'The Real Housewives of Miami' star sets the record straight about her rumored relationship with Michael Jordan's son following their romantic outings.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen is setting the record straight about rumors she's dating Marcus Jordan. The former "The Real Housewives of Miami" star has denied she's in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son despite their PDA-filled sightings.

When making an appearance at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, October 15, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen told PEOPLE that she and Marcus are pure "friends." She went on stressing, "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

Larsa and Marcus were first seen together in early September. At the time, they were photographed getting close while enjoying their lunch together during what appeared to be a double date.

Then in late September, Us Weekly released intimate photos of the alleged new couple. According to the site, they were seen kissing, hugging and cuddling during a dinner date in New York City.

An eyewitness claimed, "Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks. They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael."

"They are definitely an item. As the night progressed it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him. She was hugging and kissing him, and she was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner," added the insider. "It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting."

A few days later, Larsa and Marcus were caught getting handsy while lip-syncing the lyrics to Blueface's "Thotiana" at the Rolling Loud New York music festival. They seemingly paid no mind to onlookers as they continued to showcase PDAs throughout the evening.

Eyewitnesses told Page Six that Larsa and Marcus headed to a VIP area toward the end of the night to stay dry from the pouring rain as they waited to leave. Sources added that the former Bravolebrity was looking "way more into" it than the 31-year-old former athlete.

"She was rubbing up on him and caressing his body in the Loud Club," a so-called insider said. "Marcus looked uncomfortable and wasn't reciprocating. It appeared she was way more into him."

