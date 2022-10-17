 

Elon Musk Has 'Creepy' Theory That Grimes Is 'Simulation' He Created as His 'Perfect Companion'

Elon Musk Has 'Creepy' Theory That Grimes Is 'Simulation' He Created as His 'Perfect Companion'
Twitter
Celebrity

The Tesla billionaire allegedly believes his baby mama is 'not real' but the result of a 'simulation' that he created to serve as his 'perfect companion."

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk allegedly believes that Grimes "isn't real." Dating the "Genesis" singer on and off since 2018 and having two children, son X Æ A-12, two, and 10-month-old daughter Exa with the pop star - whose real name is Claire Boucher, the 51-year-old billionaire reportedly told people that his baby mama was a "simulation" created by him to serve as his "perfect companion."

According to Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon, Grimes shared the theory with him herself. "She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she's not real," he explained. "That she's a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him."

Even more bizarrely, Grimes agrees with the notion. Devin added on new documentary series "The Elon Musk Show", "Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him."

  See also...

According to the reporter, the on/off couple initially bonded over a "scary" thought experiment and share very similar tastes. He said, "They both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future called Roko's Basilisk, which I don't really even get. And her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented."

Grimes and Elon announced last September they had "semi-separated" but the singer later admitted there was "no real word" to describe their relationship.

She previously said, "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

You can share this post!

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

Prince Andrew Called 'Dear Friend' by Ghislaine Maxwell in Prison Interview
Related Posts
Grimes Unrecognizable in New Picture After Sporting Face Bandages

Grimes Unrecognizable in New Picture After Sporting Face Bandages

Fans Convinced Grimes Gets 'Elf Ear' Surgery After She Shares Pic of Bandaged Face

Fans Convinced Grimes Gets 'Elf Ear' Surgery After She Shares Pic of Bandaged Face

Grimes Interrogated for 'Hours' After Being Accused of Throwing Snowballs at Queen Elizabeth's Car

Grimes Interrogated for 'Hours' After Being Accused of Throwing Snowballs at Queen Elizabeth's Car

Grimes Recovering From 'Really Intense Medical Situation' While Waiting Approval for New Single

Grimes Recovering From 'Really Intense Medical Situation' While Waiting Approval for New Single

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

DJ Akademiks Speaks Up After Video Surfaces of His Screaming Match With Girlfriend

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating