 

Dwayne Johnson Approached by 'Influential People' After Hinting at Political Aspirations

Dwayne Johnson Approached by 'Influential People' After Hinting at Political Aspirations
NBC
Celebrity

The 'Jumanji' actor reveals 'influential people on both sides of the aisle' have tried to approach him after he publicly contemplated running for public office.

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson claims people "on both sides of the aisle" tried to approach him after he hinted at running for political office. While recently announcing that he won't be running for office in 2024, the wrestler-turned-actor admits that he's been approached by people on both sides of the political divide in the US in recent weeks.

"We haven't gotten into those deep conversations. You know, those are always intriguing to think about and talk about," Dwayne told ET Canada when asked what he'd like to change in America if he became the President.

"I think that what has happened over the course of the past four to six weeks is I have had the most influential people on both sides of the aisle, from both parties, approach me, which has been really interesting, which has really supercharged decision-making and conversations on, 'Will you do this?' Because if the answer was 'Yes, I am going to do this for 2024,' I've got to declare in about a month and top of the year, we have to get going."

  See also...

Dwayne, 50, previously admitted that running for office is "off the table" for the time being. The Hollywood star - who has kids Simone, 21, Jasmine, six, and Tiana, four - is keen to spend some quality time with his family.

Asked if his political ambitions were on hold, Dwayne replied, "It's off the table, yes." Despite this, Dwayne insisted he loves his country and the American people.

He said, "I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. That's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy. Number one. Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. 'Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years."

You can share this post!

Jennifer Tilly Claims She Has Psychic Ability, Reveals How It Helps With Her Boyfriend
Related Posts
Dwayne Johnson Muses on What His Speech Would Look Like If He Wins Oscar

Dwayne Johnson Muses on What His Speech Would Look Like If He Wins Oscar

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Final Decision About Running for U.S. President

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Final Decision About Running for U.S. President

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning