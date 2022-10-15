Beck Quits Arcade Fire's Tour as Opening Act

Instagram Music

The 'Midnight Vultures' star has reportedly decided to drop out as an opening act of the upcoming North American tour mapped out by the Win Butler-fronted band.

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Beck has allegedly pulled out of Arcade Fire's tour. Originally due to open for the band on their upcoming North American tour, the 52-year-old musician has backed out and been replaced by Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans, according to Billboard.

Beck and Arcade Fire have yet to comment.

Meanwhile, back in August, Arcade Fire's Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people. The 42-year-old singer was said to have behaved inappropriately between 2015 to 2020 when he was aged 34 to 39 and his alleged victims were between the ages of 18 and 23, but he insisted the encounters between them were consensual.

A gender-fluid individual who uses they/them pronouns told Pitchfork Butler had sexually assaulted them twice in 2015 when they were 21 years old while three women told the outlet their encounters with the "Rebellion (Lies)" hitmaker involved unwanted touching, kissing, and photos of genitalia, and were "inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred."

Butler issued a lengthy statement in which he told how he was going through a period of depression and drinking heavily at the time, but maintained the "relationships" were consensual and his wife, bandmate Regine Chassagne, was aware of what happened.

He said in a statement, "I love Regine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side. But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be."

"Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made. I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage. There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son."

"The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware - our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some. I have connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and I have shared messages of which I am not proud."

"Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise."