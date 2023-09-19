 

Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Divorcing Husband Richard Cullen After 17-Year Marriage

Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Divorcing Husband Richard Cullen After 17-Year Marriage
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Truly Madly Deeply' singer has officially filed for divorce from his husband months after revealing that he had kept his marriage woes a secret for 'the past two years.'

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Darren Hayes is ready to legally end his marriage to Richard Cullen. The Savage Garden singer has officially filed for divorce from his husband, months after announcing their split and after 17 years of marriage.

The Australian singer/songwriter filed his dissolution documents on Monday, September 18 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. He cited the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason of their separation.

Darren and Richard, who first got hitched in 2005 and entered a civil partnership the year after, have no children together, but they have a beloved pet dog, a labradoodle which the "Truly Madly Deeply" singer mentioned in his split announcement.

The 51-year-old revealed in a statement issued in May that he had kept his marriage woes a secret for "the past two years." He penned, "After 17 years of marriage to the best person I have ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has gently and beautifully come to rest. In honour of this realization, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive change in our lives."

  Editors' Pick

Addressing speculation about what led to the split, he said, "Because people will ask, let me answer the ugly questions to get them out of the way forever - no, there's no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party. It's just life. We adore each other and always will."

"We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration," he insisted. "Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together. We are still best friends. We always will be. Besides - we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of - and the business of joy to attend to."

The "I Knew I Loved You" crooner ended the post by praising fans for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for always supporting our union – and for being so gentle with this delicate thing we made. Love Darren (and Richard)," he concluded, in reference to his 2009 album "This Delicate Thing We've Made".

Darren Hayes' Split Announcement

Darren Hayes announced separation from husband Richard Cullen in May.

Darren was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, makeup artist Colby Taylor, in 1994, which ended with a divorce in 2000. He came out as gay to friends and the head of his label Sony in the early 2000s.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Rocky' Was Based on Sylvester Stallone's Life

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018
Related Posts
Darren Hayes Envies Sam Smith and Explains Why

Darren Hayes Envies Sam Smith and Explains Why

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Darren Hayes Traumatized by His Violent Alcoholic Dad

Darren Hayes Traumatized by His Violent Alcoholic Dad

Darren Hayes Grew Up Not Knowing How Sex Worked, Thought He Would Die From AIDS for Being Gay

Darren Hayes Grew Up Not Knowing How Sex Worked, Thought He Would Die From AIDS for Being Gay

Latest News
'Below Deck' Star Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Engagement to Longtime Partner Leah Shafer
  • Sep 19, 2023

'Below Deck' Star Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Engagement to Longtime Partner Leah Shafer

Jennifer Garner Helps Homeless Man in Wheelchair, Puts Shoes on His Bare Feet
  • Sep 19, 2023

Jennifer Garner Helps Homeless Man in Wheelchair, Puts Shoes on His Bare Feet

Sherri Shepherd Insists Her Talk Show Can Return Amid WGA Strike
  • Sep 19, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Insists Her Talk Show Can Return Amid WGA Strike

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018
  • Sep 19, 2023

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018

Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Divorcing Husband Richard Cullen After 17-Year Marriage
  • Sep 19, 2023

Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Divorcing Husband Richard Cullen After 17-Year Marriage

'Rocky' Was Based on Sylvester Stallone's Life
  • Sep 19, 2023

'Rocky' Was Based on Sylvester Stallone's Life

Most Read
Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship
Celebrity

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Steven Tyler Unable to Speak Amid Recovery From Bleeding Vocal Cords

Steven Tyler Unable to Speak Amid Recovery From Bleeding Vocal Cords

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games