Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Divorcing Husband Richard Cullen After 17-Year Marriage

The 'Truly Madly Deeply' singer has officially filed for divorce from his husband months after revealing that he had kept his marriage woes a secret for 'the past two years.'

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Darren Hayes is ready to legally end his marriage to Richard Cullen. The Savage Garden singer has officially filed for divorce from his husband, months after announcing their split and after 17 years of marriage.

The Australian singer/songwriter filed his dissolution documents on Monday, September 18 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. He cited the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason of their separation.

Darren and Richard, who first got hitched in 2005 and entered a civil partnership the year after, have no children together, but they have a beloved pet dog, a labradoodle which the "Truly Madly Deeply" singer mentioned in his split announcement.

The 51-year-old revealed in a statement issued in May that he had kept his marriage woes a secret for "the past two years." He penned, "After 17 years of marriage to the best person I have ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has gently and beautifully come to rest. In honour of this realization, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive change in our lives."

Addressing speculation about what led to the split, he said, "Because people will ask, let me answer the ugly questions to get them out of the way forever - no, there's no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party. It's just life. We adore each other and always will."

"We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration," he insisted. "Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together. We are still best friends. We always will be. Besides - we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of - and the business of joy to attend to."

The "I Knew I Loved You" crooner ended the post by praising fans for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for always supporting our union – and for being so gentle with this delicate thing we made. Love Darren (and Richard)," he concluded, in reference to his 2009 album "This Delicate Thing We've Made".

Darren Hayes announced separation from husband Richard Cullen in May.

Darren was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, makeup artist Colby Taylor, in 1994, which ended with a divorce in 2000. He came out as gay to friends and the head of his label Sony in the early 2000s.

