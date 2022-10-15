Lisa Rinna Flips Off Fans After Being Booed at Chaotic BravoCon

TV

According to multiple videos on social media, the 59-year-old 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is booed by fans when she makes a surprise appearance during the show's panel.

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna didn't have the best time when attending BravoCon on Friday, October 14. According to multiple videos on social media, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was booed by fans when she made surprise appearance during the show's panel.

In clips that circulated online, the 59-year-old star was met with both cheers and boos as she made her way onto the stage to join co-stars Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne. In response to that, Lisa didn't hesitate to flip off the crowd before sitting down.

Lisa, who was initially not set to attend the panel, didn't seem to be that bothered by the booing incident. Speaking with Page Six, the former "Days of Our Lives" actress said, "I'm a f**king rock star."

Erika Jayne, meanwhile, believed that it was all part of the game. "There's no consoling Rinna. We are here in a live audience, and people do that," Erika said of her best friend. "You get cheers, you get boos. And that's part of being a performer."

"She's a performer. She knows what it is. We all know what this is, so the audience is allowed to feel whatever way they want to. Clap and boo. That's part of a live audience," she continued.

As for Dorit Kemsley, she called it an "intense" moment. "Oh my God, it was so intense. Brad Goreski did an amazing job [moderating the panel]. I didn't like when Lisa was booed," she shared. "I didn't like to see that at all. I mean, listen, it can get intense. The fans are intense. I don't like the hecklers, but I do love the love."

That aside, BravoCon itself was a chaotic event as one attendee called it a "s**t show." Comparing the event to the infamous Fyre Festival, the person tweeted, "Shame on @BravoTV. #BravoCon is the new Fyre Festival. Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands. It's a s**t show."

The user also shared a video showing hordes of Bravo fans racing forward to get inside the panel with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". "This is Fyre Festival," she said. However, in a follow-up tweet, the person clarified that her Fyre Festival comparison was "reactive & exaggerative." Referring to Bravo's statement, the user added, "Yes, there's been some disorganization but @BravoTV has made clear it's committed to making this right the rest of the weekend."

In its statement, Bravo acknowledged that "there was an issue where we failed to clear the room after one panel ended while the audience for the 'RHBH' [sic] panel entered causing an over capacity issue." The network continued, "Security acted immediately to ensure safety for all present. We absolutely want to ensure that everyone has the weekend and experiences they came for."