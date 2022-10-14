 

JoJo Siwa Hasn't Talked to Candace Cameron About 'Rude' Encounter but Insists She Has Moved On

JoJo Siwa Hasn't Talked to Candace Cameron About 'Rude' Encounter but Insists She Has Moved On
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Dance Moms' star has moved on after labeling the 'Full House' actress 'rude' although she hasn't spoken to the actress about the controversy.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure are cordial now. The 19-year-old social media star insisted she has now moved on from the controversy and thinks both she and the actress are "alive and thriving" after going viral when she labelled the 46-year-old "Full House" star the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met on TikTok earlier this year.

"I'll be honest. I haven't spoken to her at all since the whole thing. I think she's alive and thriving. I think I'm alive and thriving," she said.

Asked if things are OK between them now, she added to E! News, "We're…civil? I don't know." JoJo added with a laugh, "I've got like three problems since that one so we're moved on."

Following her TikTok post calling Candace "rude," JoJo elaborated on her "rough experience" with the actress. She said, "You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her."

  See also...

But the former Nickelodeon star went on to explain that just because she had a "bad experience," she has now seen that Candace is not "an awful human."

She added, "I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn't mean she's the worst human ever."

Candace later issued an apology to JoJo for "breaking her heart" during their encounter. She revealed JoJo told her, "You know, I met you at the 'Fuller House' premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet."

Candace claims she has spoken to the former "Dance Moms" star and cleared the air and they are "all good." She received a backlash from trolls after the video went viral, and reminded people to be "mindful" of what they say online.

In her own video on Instagram, Candace said, "I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage. Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us."

You can share this post!

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Ariana DeBose Insists She 'Earns' Oscar Win as She Reacts to 'Haterade'

Related Posts
JoJo Siwa Began Her 'Gay Awakening' at Age 12 After Listening to Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer'

JoJo Siwa Began Her 'Gay Awakening' at Age 12 After Listening to Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer'

JoJo Siwa Has Perfect Response to Troll Who Criticizes Her for Having a Chuck E. Cheese Date With GF

JoJo Siwa Has Perfect Response to Troll Who Criticizes Her for Having a Chuck E. Cheese Date With GF

JoJo Siwa and New GF Avery Cyrus Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

JoJo Siwa and New GF Avery Cyrus Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

JoJo Siwa Confirms Avery Cyrus Romance Two Months After Split From Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa Confirms Avery Cyrus Romance Two Months After Split From Kylie Prew

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House