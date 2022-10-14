 

Ambulance Called as People Fainted and Vomited at Screenings of Horror Film 'Terrifier 2'

According to multiple comments on social media, some concertgoers either passed out or threw up from watching the 'brutal depictions of horror' in the movie.

AceShowbiz - "Terrifier 2" audiences passed out during screenings in the US last week. The long-awaited sequel to the 2016 controversial horror follows maniacal mime Art the Clown butcher and main unsuspecting victims on Halloween and the first showings of the movie sparked extreme reactions from audiences, with some cinemagoers vomiting due to its "brutal depictions of horror."

A warning about the film's "graphic" content have been issued by producers to ensure viewers are fully prepared for what they are about to see. "This movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror," producer Steve Barton shared on his social media accounts.

"Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to light-headedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution. There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theatres. For those choosing to continue, you've been warned."

Some cinemagoers reported seeing people walk out of the movie or were taken ill during the filming. One horror fan wrote on Twitter, "A dude actually vomited at my screening. After the movie, I noticed he didn't make it to the bathroom... all over the floor."

Another posted, "Loved it! So many people walked out; I don't think they knew what they were getting into."

One viewer shared a photo of emergency responders attending to his friend after the pal fainted. He tweeted, "Watching #Terrifier2 my friend just threw up and then passed out. I've counted five walk outs so far. I'm loving it. #Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended. (sic)"

Another wrote, "[Terrifier 2] was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn't feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard loud in the bathroom.(sic)"

