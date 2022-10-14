 

Mandy Moore Cherishes 'All the Snuggles' With Son While 'Playing Waiting Game' for Second Child

The 'This Is Us' actress says her 20-month-old son August is still 'too young to understand the concept of baby brother' as she is pregnant with her second child.

AceShowbiz - Mandy Moore says she is "playing waiting game" for her second child. While expecting her second son, the 38-year-old pop star - who is already mother to 20-month-old August with husband Taylor Goldsmith - is currently cherishing the time she's got with her little boy still as an only child.

"As we play the patient waiting game, I'll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know. He's still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there's change in the air and he's going to be the best big brother ever. #thisisgus," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her cuddling August.

The "Candy" hitmaker recently admitted that her son is "entirely unaware" that he is going to be a big brother and has "no idea" what is going on. The "This Is Us" star said, "He's entirely unaware! I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on."

"His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world. We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him."

Mandy also admitted it had been "lovely" to "find a rhythm" with her first-born and has "solely dedicated" her time to him in recent months. She said, "It's just been so lovely to find a rhythm just the two of us. To have these last few months where I can just solely dedicate to him and hanging out and again, finding our routine together, it's just been the best."

