 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Honored Her Grandma With Their Intimate Moment

In a new episode of 'The Kardashians', the SKIMS founder reveals that her grandmother Mary Jo told her 'you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' so she and Pete did that.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian "honored" her grandmother by having sex in front of the fireplace with Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality superstar, who was previously married to rapper Kanye West and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, four, with him, was dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete, 28, when her grandmother Mary Jo, 88, advised her that getting intimate by the fire would make her feel like she was really "living life."

Kim said, "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours. And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.' And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

Speaking to her grandma MJ, mother Kris Jenner, 66, and younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, Kim noted that it was "creepy" to think about her grandmother before having sex but MJ reminded the former "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star that she was "young once."

Speaking on Thursday's, October 13, episode of "The Kardashians", Kim said, "How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" MJ responded, "I know, but I was younger once!"

Meanwhile, Kim revealed to her family during the episode that Jeff Bezos was planning to send Pete, whom she eventually split from earlier this year but had been dating him for several months when the series was filmed, up into space. She said, "Speaking of Pete, I have to tell you guys something. I'm saying I'm really excited that he's going to space. Jeff Bezos is sending him to space."

