Meghan Markle Pleaded for Help From Female Shopper When Her Mental Health Plummeted

Spotify Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex reveals she begged for help from a woman shopping at a grocery store when she was at her 'worst point' while she's struggling with mental health issues.

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex asked a woman shopping at a grocery store for help when her mental health was in a "dire state." The 41-year-old royal revealed that her husband Prince Harry had given her the phone number of a woman who he thought could help her when her mental health was at its "worst."

"I mean I think, at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call and I called this woman. She was checking out at the grocery store," she said.

"I could hear the little beep, beep, beep, and I was like, 'Hi,' and I'm introducing myself. You can literally [hear her] going, 'Wait, sorry. I'm just [confused]. Who is this?' [I was saying] 'I need help' and she could hear the dire state that I was in."

The former "Suits" actress - who has children Archie, three, and 16-month-old Lili with Harry - went on to urge listeners to be "really honest" about their feelings and reminded them that it is "important" to ask for help when they need it.

Speaking on her "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify, the Duchess - who tied the knot with the Duke of Sussex in 2018 and moved to LA in 2020 with her husband after stepping down from royal duties - added, "But I think it's important for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, or to ask for it."