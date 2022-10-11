 

Chloe Moretz Keen to Play Villain as She Has Talked to Marvel About Joining MCU

The 'Kick-Ass' actress would love to portray a baddy in a superhero feature film as she opens up about having discussions with Marvel bosses about joining MCU.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chloe Grace Moretz has met with Marvel studios. The 25-year-old actress has expressed a desire to play a villain in a Marvel or DC blockbuster as she had discussions about entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"Yeah, we've talked a little about it. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role," Chloe told ComicBook.com when asked if she had met with Marvel.

"I love a superhero. I think that'd be really fun, too, but I think it's just all about finding the one that really matches what you're wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it'd be really fun if it was the right role and the right project."

Chloe's breakthrough role was that of Hit-Girl in the "Kick-Ass" movies and she hinted last year that she would be willing to star in a third film if co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse returned with her as Kick-Ass and Red Mist respectively.

The "Addams Family" star said, "I think I would love to do a 'Kick-Ass 3'. I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she's like as an adult. But I think it would have to be kind of perfect. It would need to be, across the board, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse, the whole crew back together."

Chloe previously revealed that she was desperate to be cast as Hit-Girl because the script for "Kick-Ass" reminded her of Angelina Jolie's action movie "Wanted".

She said, "I actually looked at my brother and my mother and said, 'I would totally kill to have a role like that'. They were like, 'This doesn't happen for 11-year-olds. You don't get the option to play an Angelina Jolie-type character.' One week later is when we got the audition for 'Kick-Ass'."

