 

Selena Gomez Grew Up Feeling She's Not 'Good Enough' Despite Success as Child Star

Selena Gomez Grew Up Feeling She's Not 'Good Enough' Despite Success as Child Star
Apple TV+
Celebrity

In her documentary, the 'Lose You to Love Me' singer opens up about her battle with health issues and struggle growing up in front of public eyes as a child star.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is thankful "to be alive" following her health problems. The 30-year-old star has discussed her years-long health struggles in her "My Mind and Me" documentary.

"Just be who you are Selena. No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive," Selena - who has struggled with anxiety and depression - said in a clip from the documentary.

Selena - who also received a kidney transplant in 2017, after being diagnosed with lupus - shot to fame as a child on "Barney and Friends". And although she doesn't want to be "super famous," Selena is determined to use her platform to spread positivity.

She explained in the trailer, "My whole life, since I was kid, I've been working. I don't wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

  See also...

Despite her fame and success, Selena has always had some self-doubts. Asked what she feels is stopping her, the "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker shared, "That I'm not good enough. That's something that I felt a lot of growing up."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Selena revealed that she once felt over-sexualised during an album cover photoshoot. The chart-topping star thinks she was put in an "unfair" position during the shoot. Selena shared, "I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it."

"I had to work through those feelings because I realised it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."

You can share this post!

Viola Davis Recalls Painful Memories of Sexual Assault for Her Performance in 'The Woman King'

Adwoa Aboah Looks at 'Things a Bit Differently' After Rehab
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Cryptically Says 'Words Matter' After Hailey Bieber Denied Rumors She 'Stole' Justin

Selena Gomez Cryptically Says 'Words Matter' After Hailey Bieber Denied Rumors She 'Stole' Justin

Selena Gomez Looks Carefree in 1st Sighting After Hailey Bieber Shut Down Rumors She 'Stole' Justin

Selena Gomez Looks Carefree in 1st Sighting After Hailey Bieber Shut Down Rumors She 'Stole' Justin

Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington and 'Squid Game' Stars Tapped as Emmy Presenters

Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington and 'Squid Game' Stars Tapped as Emmy Presenters

Selena Gomez and Rema Dance in Colorful House in 'Calm Down' Music Video

Selena Gomez and Rema Dance in Colorful House in 'Calm Down' Music Video

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment