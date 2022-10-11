Selena Gomez Grew Up Feeling She's Not 'Good Enough' Despite Success as Child Star

Apple TV+ Celebrity

In her documentary, the 'Lose You to Love Me' singer opens up about her battle with health issues and struggle growing up in front of public eyes as a child star.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is thankful "to be alive" following her health problems. The 30-year-old star has discussed her years-long health struggles in her "My Mind and Me" documentary.

"Just be who you are Selena. No cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive," Selena - who has struggled with anxiety and depression - said in a clip from the documentary.

Selena - who also received a kidney transplant in 2017, after being diagnosed with lupus - shot to fame as a child on "Barney and Friends". And although she doesn't want to be "super famous," Selena is determined to use her platform to spread positivity.

She explained in the trailer, "My whole life, since I was kid, I've been working. I don't wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I'm here, I have to use that for good."

Despite her fame and success, Selena has always had some self-doubts. Asked what she feels is stopping her, the "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker shared, "That I'm not good enough. That's something that I felt a lot of growing up."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Selena revealed that she once felt over-sexualised during an album cover photoshoot. The chart-topping star thinks she was put in an "unfair" position during the shoot. Selena shared, "I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it."

"I had to work through those feelings because I realised it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."