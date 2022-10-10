 

Kim Kardashian Booed at Rams Game During Awkward Moment

The 'Kardashians' star is attending the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium when she receives an unpleasant response from NFL fans.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian had a rather awkward moment when she attended an NFL game on Sunday, October 9. "The Kardashians" star was seen attending the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California when she was booed by fans.

During the outing, the SKIMS founder donned an all black spandex outfit and oversized black sunglasses from Balenciaga. She wasn't alone as she was joined by her 6-year-old son Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

At one point, Kim appeared on the SoFi Stadium jumbotron as the camera panned at the reality TV star. She appeared to be in high spirits as she waved and blew the 70,000 spectators a kiss, only to get booed brutally.

That aside, Kim is enjoying the success of her new podcast "Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith" which launched on October 3 with two episodes. The podcast quickly topped Spotify, overtaking the likes of Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" and Joe Rogan's "The Joe Rogan Experience".

The first season of the true crime podcast, which is narrated by Kim and and true-crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, explores a triple homicide. In a recent interview, the KKW Beauty founder explained, "I think storytelling is key. Sharing people's stories that are not just on a rap sheet will help people get comfortable and understand where someone has come from. Usually, you don't hear the other side."

She continued, "Usually, you hear triple homicide, and you get scared, especially if they're convicted. No one's going to look into [that person's case] enough to understand, well, there was no physical evidence linking him [to the crime]."

The 41-year-old star added, "The ultimate end goal would be for the governor to commute Kevin's sentence. But then I feel like an investigation has to happen, too, to figure out who really did this and get that person behind bars. And I have speculation [about who that person is]."

