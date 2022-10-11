 

Willie D Addresses Backlash for Saying Kanye West's Mom Committed Suicide Because Ye Is a Nut

Willie D Addresses Backlash for Saying Kanye West's Mom Committed Suicide Because Ye Is a Nut
The member of the 80's Rap group Geto Boys previously landed in hot water for involving Ye's late mom Donda West while criticizing the rapper/designer over 'White Lives Matter' controversy.

  Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Willie D was aware of the criticism that he got for his controversial comments on Kanye West's late mom Donda West. Making use of his Instagram account, the boxer/rapper responded to the backlash from Ye's fans following his remarks in which he said that Donda committed suicide after realizing that she raised a "self loathing" nut.

"I had to get rid of all these Kanye West stans all in my DMs, all in the comment section of my Instagram because I put up a post saying that I don't believe Kanye West mama died of a botched surgery. I think she killed herself because she had realized she had created a self-loathing coconut," Willie said in the apology video, which he posted on Sunday, October 9.

He continued saying, "They got mad at mad and tried to bully me because I said what I said, but when Kanye West wore White Lives Matter shirt they were praising him as a free-thinker. The irony."

Despite that, the former member of the 80's Rap group Geto Boys decided to be the "bigger person" and ask forgiveness for the unsavory statement. "Having considered you guys' beef, I've had a change of heart. I'm going to go ahead and be the bigger man and apologize. What I should've said was 'f**k all y'all,' " he concluded.

Willie landed in hot water as he appeared to take his criticism against Ye too far in a social media post. "Kanye West's civil rights activist mama didn't die because of a botched surgery. I think she committed [suicide] after realizing she had raised a self-loathing [coconut]," he said on Saturday.

In response to that, people called out Willie for involving Ye's late mom in his controversy. "Wow this is a terrible post," one person commented. Another user added, "His mom is deceased and she should not be held responsible for his behavior. Let alone saying she took herself out. This is bad taste…no better than Kanye."

"Nah . That's disrespectful and that's it," someone else wrote. Similarly, one other penned, "Nah O.G this ain't it. I have the utmost respect for you and respect that you don't hold back but this ain't it……and as reckless as my mouth is, I wouldn't even go there( only if they came for me personally is the exception) but that's just me."

