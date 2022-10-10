 

Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise' Re-Enters Chart After His Death

Fans revisit the classic 1995 single after the musician passed away at the age of 59 when he was found unresponsive at a friend's house in Los Angeles on September 28.

AceShowbiz - Coolio's hit track "Gangsta's Paradise" has returned to the charts in the aftermath of his death. News of his loss sent shockwaves around the world as many fans revisited the classic 1995 single which made him a household name.

It's now been revealed the song has returned to the charts across the globe, with Billboard.com reporting streams of the track have surged by 264 per cent in the U.S. alone since Coolio's death. "Gangsta's Paradise" entered the U.K. Singles chart at Number 55 while it re-entered America's Billboard Hot R B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and Hot Rap Songs chart at numbers 16 and 11 respectively. It additionally charted in countries including Greece, Belgium, Lithuania and Poland among others.

Coolio's song previously re-entered the UK chart back in 2009 after Coolio he made an appearance in reality TV show "Celebrity Big Brother". The news comes after it was revealed the star has been cremated and his ashes will reportedly be encased in jewellery for his family.

A death certificate obtained by TMZ states a farewell cremation ceremony for the late rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr, as already been held. A representative for the rapper told the outlet the star's loved ones - including his 10 children - will receive a pendant holding the star's ashes, adding "the rest of Coolio's ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed".

Coolio passed away aged 59 after being found unresponsive at a friend's house in Los Angeles on September 28. He shared four of his children, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis, with ex-wife Josefa Salinas whom he divorced in 2000. He had a further six children named Grtis, Milan, Darius, Zhaneand and twins Kate and Shayne from different relationships.

