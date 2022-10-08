 

Coolio's Ashes to Be Encased in Necklaces for Family Following Cremation Ceremony

The 'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker has been cremated in a 'stringently limited' ceremony in order to prevent fight between his baby mamas, two weeks after his passing.

AceShowbiz - Coolio's ashes will allegedly be encased in jewellery for his family as his remains have been cremated. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, a farewell cremation ceremony for the late rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. and who died last month aged 59, has already been held.

A representative for the "Gangsta's Paradise" singer, who has 10 children, told the outlet his kids will get a pendant to hold the ashes, along with a necklace. The rep added, "A few other close family members will get them as well."

TMZ also reported on Friday, October 7 each of the rapper's sons and daughters will "get to pick customised inscriptions for their jewellery" and "the rest of Coolio's ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed."

Coolio shared four of his children, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis, with ex-wife Josefa Salinas whom he divorced in 2000. He had a further six children named Grtis, Milan, Darius, Zhaneand, and twins Kate and Shayne from different relationships.

Mail Online has reported the guest list for Coolio's cremation was so "stringently limited that it even froze out some friends who had known him for decades." DailyMail.com said the measure was taken to prevent a "possible outbreak of tension between the mothers of his children."

His long-term girlfriend Mimi Ivey, an exotic dancer and chef who had been with the rapper since 2012, revealed she knew Coolio was seeing other women and they had come to an arrangement as a couple. She told DailyMail.com, "We were best friends. We would talk about everything and joke and laugh about everything. There was never a dull moment being with him."

Coolio, who overcame battles with poverty and drug addiction during his rise to fame, was last month discovered on a friend's bathroom floor and pronounced dead of a suspected cardiac arrest.

Coolio's long-term manager Jarez Posey told TMZ the rapper went to use the bathroom before his death and never came out. The musician's concerned friend eventually went to check on Coolio and found him collapsed on the floor.

