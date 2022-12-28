Coolio Died Without Leaving a Will

Instagram Celebrity

According to new reports, the 'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker passed away without leaving a will and his estate is estimated to be valued at more than $300,000.

AceShowbiz - Coolio passed away without leaving a will. The rapper died in September at the age of 59 and a new report from The Blast suggests documents filed after his death show the "Gangsta's Paradise" star died intestate which means he did not leave a will.

According to the report, his seven grown-up children have been listed as his next-of-kin and probable beneficiaries. The rapper was also dad to three younger children who were not listed in the forms.

The Blast states a probate document was filed by Coolio's former manager confirms his estate is estimated to be valued at more than $300,000 but an exact value has yet to be determined. The document shows it includes "personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties."

Coolio was cremated after his death and TMZ.com reporter his ashes were placed into pendants which were then given to his kids. A source told the website, "A few other close family members will get them as well."

TMZ also reported each of the rapper's sons and daughters will "get to pick customised inscriptions for their jewellery" and "the rest of Coolio's ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed."

Coolio shared four of his children, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis, with ex-wife Josefa Salinas whom he divorced in 2000. He had a further six children named Grtis, Milan, Darius, Zhaneand and twins Kate and Shayne from different relationships.

The star died in September when he was found collapsed in the bathroom at a friend's home in Los Angeles after suffering a cardiac arrest.

