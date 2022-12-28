 

Coolio Died Without Leaving a Will

Coolio Died Without Leaving a Will
Instagram
Celebrity

According to new reports, the 'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker passed away without leaving a will and his estate is estimated to be valued at more than $300,000.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Coolio passed away without leaving a will. The rapper died in September at the age of 59 and a new report from The Blast suggests documents filed after his death show the "Gangsta's Paradise" star died intestate which means he did not leave a will.

According to the report, his seven grown-up children have been listed as his next-of-kin and probable beneficiaries. The rapper was also dad to three younger children who were not listed in the forms.

The Blast states a probate document was filed by Coolio's former manager confirms his estate is estimated to be valued at more than $300,000 but an exact value has yet to be determined. The document shows it includes "personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties."

  Editors' Pick

Coolio was cremated after his death and TMZ.com reporter his ashes were placed into pendants which were then given to his kids. A source told the website, "A few other close family members will get them as well."

TMZ also reported each of the rapper's sons and daughters will "get to pick customised inscriptions for their jewellery" and "the rest of Coolio's ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed."

Coolio shared four of his children, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis, with ex-wife Josefa Salinas whom he divorced in 2000. He had a further six children named Grtis, Milan, Darius, Zhaneand and twins Kate and Shayne from different relationships.

The star died in September when he was found collapsed in the bathroom at a friend's home in Los Angeles after suffering a cardiac arrest.

You can share this post!

You might also like

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

Rian Johnson Killed Luke Skywalker in Hopes to Give 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 'a Hell of Ending'
Related Posts
Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise' Re-Enters Chart After His Death

Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise' Re-Enters Chart After His Death

Coolio's Ashes to Be Encased in Necklaces for Family Following Cremation Ceremony

Coolio's Ashes to Be Encased in Necklaces for Family Following Cremation Ceremony

Coolio's Girlfriend 'Aware' He Was Seeing Other Women

Coolio's Girlfriend 'Aware' He Was Seeing Other Women

Coolio's Fan Shares Video of Late Rapper Looking Happy and Healthy Days Before His Sudden Death

Coolio's Fan Shares Video of Late Rapper Looking Happy and Healthy Days Before His Sudden Death

Latest News
Rian Johnson Killed Luke Skywalker in Hopes to Give 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 'a Hell of Ending'
  • Dec 28, 2022

Rian Johnson Killed Luke Skywalker in Hopes to Give 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 'a Hell of Ending'

Bad Bunny Gives Away Over 25,000 Christmas Gifts to Kids in Puerto Rico
  • Dec 28, 2022

Bad Bunny Gives Away Over 25,000 Christmas Gifts to Kids in Puerto Rico

Coolio Died Without Leaving a Will
  • Dec 28, 2022

Coolio Died Without Leaving a Will

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence
  • Dec 28, 2022

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

Watch Yung Joc's New Shaved-Head Look After He Lost Bet on Tory Lanez's Verdict
  • Dec 28, 2022

Watch Yung Joc's New Shaved-Head Look After He Lost Bet on Tory Lanez's Verdict

Kim Kardashian Forbids Her Employees From Wearing Vibrant Colors
  • Dec 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian Forbids Her Employees From Wearing Vibrant Colors

Most Read
Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy
Celebrity

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Travel Together Ahead of NYE as His Estranged Wife Is 'Exhausted'

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom