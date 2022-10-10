 

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

The former Nickelodeon actress informs her online devotees on social media that she is training to become a nail technician, three years after studying fashion.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is studying to become a nail technician. After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019, the 36-year-old star - who started her career as a child actress on Nickelodeon before quitting the industry over personal issues more than a decade ago - is now studying at cosmetology college in the hope of becoming a manicurist.

"In cosmetology college, to become a manicurist!" she wrote on Instagram.

The "She's the Man" star - who was under a conservatorship arrangement governed by her parents for almost a decade until 2022 after suffering drug and mental health problems - previously admitted that, even though she has no desire to return to acting as such, it would be "fun" to reprise her role as Holly Tyler on the sitcom "What I Like About You", which she starred on alongside Jennie Garth between 2002 and 2006.

  See also...

She said, "I miss them and would love to work with them again. I don't miss acting but I loved this show, so I'd be down to return to acting for this revival. It would be a great experience to continue the show."

News of the "Hairspray" actress's return to education comes just months after it was confirmed that she had split from her fiance Paul Mitchell following a two-year relationship, despite initial claims that they had merely broken off their engagement.

A source said, "They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning. They have gone through ups and downs together and personally and realised they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another."

