Abbie Quinnen Gutted as A.J. Pritchard Dumped Her After She Caught Him Texting Another Woman
Quinnen is 'completely devastated' as her reality television star boyfriend coldly kicked her to the curb after she caught him texting his female co-star

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - A.J. Pritchard ditched Abbie Quinnen after she caught him texting another woman. The 25-year-old beauty was left "completely devastated" as she and "Celebrity SAS" star A.J. had been talking about marriage just days before he announced "out of the blue" that he didn't love her and their four-year romance was over.

"I'm completely devastated and my world has fallen apart," Abbie - who was left badly burned when a YouTube stunt went wrong in January 2021 - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper. "AJ isn't the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him I thought we would be together forever. He has been the biggest disappointment to me."

Abbie insisted everything was normal until he flew out to South America for "The Challenge" last month, on which he appears with rumoured new lover Zara Zoffany. She said, "We've always been madly in love. We spent every moment together possible. We had so many plans."

"We were talking about getting engaged next year, looking at buying houses, how many children we wanted, which schools they'd go to. That's why when it happened it came completely out of the blue.

"AJ was nervous about going away to film as he wasn't able to prepare for it as much as other ones he had done like I'm A Celebrity and Celebrity SAS. Before he left we had a really emotional goodbye. We hugged for hours and shed tears."

"I knew we weren't going to see each other for three weeks so I went on holiday with my family. At first we were FaceTiming every day, like normal, then he had the phone taken away from him to do the TV show....When he eventually got his phone back he seemed different. He wasn't calling as much and seemed distracted."

It was then Abbie noticed he was messaging someone else, who she wouldn't name, and was horrified with his "cold" response when she called him out. She continued, "Then I noticed he was on his phone quite a bit and that he was messaging a girl who had been on the show with him."

"I only caught a glimpse of the message but it was along the lines of, 'I need to talk to you, can we meet tomorrow?' I just questioned him asking, 'Why are you messaging her?' and from that moment on he was completely cold with me. It was so odd, he couldn't give me any answers."

"He kept saying he didn't have a clear brain, he couldn't make any decisions and didn't know if he wanted to be with me anymore. I thought we were madly in love and in the space of a few hours he was messaging someone else and my world was turned upside down. I couldn't believe it as we have so many plans. I was shaking and crying and he went grey."

Abbie moved into the spare room before she and AJ both went to stay with their parents, and they then met for a heart-to-heart. She recalled, "He was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he no longer loved me and didn't want to be with me anymore."

"After everything we had been through together as a couple I thought that he would at least be upset that we were parting. He was acting as if I was a stranger. It was so hurtful and it broke my heart how cold he was. I was baffled and still am."

