Mel B Calls Cops After Her Name Is Used in Crypto Charity Scam

Instagram Celebrity

The Spice Girls singer felt 'violated' after fraudster(s) used her name to contact family and friends and entice them to make donation to a 'charity project.'

Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mel B is so upset after her name was used in a WhatsApp scam. The Spice Girls singer reported the scam to police after messages were sent using her name trying to lure her family and friends - including other famous faces - into donating cryptocurrency for a "charity project" they believed she was working on.

Messages seemingly from Mel's account were sent to the 47-year-old star's contacts, encouraging them to make donations via Binance - a site set up to exchange digital currencies - to a project set up to "help African children dying of thirst."

The messages promised the chance to buy Bitcoin at a special low rate in return for supporting the charitable initiative.

A source told the Sunday People newspaper, "Mel knew nothing of it and called in police straight away. She feels really violated and angry that someone would do this and claim it's for charity reasons when she does so much charity work herself. The messages were written as if from her, using kisses and emojis so they were believable."

People were confused by the messages, which were sent from contact name "Scary Spice MelB" followed by a champagne cork emoji, because the pitch seemed believable but the cryptocurrency element caused suspicion.

The insider explained, "It was the cryptocurrency element that sparked suspicion among some of her celeb pals, who contacted her asking if it was her. Mel isn't involved in any of that. It's not her scene. But she does a lot of charity work, which was what made the con believable."

It is currently unknown whether any of the "Wannabe" hitmaker's contacts fell victim to the scam and handed over any money.