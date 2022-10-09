Jennifer Lawrence Felt Like 'Such a Commodity' After 'The Hunger Games' Fame

Lionsgate Movie

The 'Silver Linings Playbook' actress felt she lost 'control' of herself and her career after playing Katniss Everdeen in the big-screen adaptation of the young adult book.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence says the success of "The Hunger Games" made her lose "control" of herself and her career. After becoming a household name after taking on the role of Katniss Everdeen in the movie series, the 32-year-old actress admitted she felt like "such a commodity" after the first film came out in 2012 because there were so many people involved in making decisions about her professional life.

"I think I lost a sense of control. Between 'The Hunger Games' coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012's 'Silver Linings Playbook'], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can't think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control," she said when speaking as part of the London Film Festival's "Screen Talk" series.

But now, the "Don't Look Up" star feels she has clawed her identity back again. She said, "It feels personal for me the first time in a long time."

Jennifer can next be seen in "Causeway", a drama following a soldier struggling to adjust to being home after leaving combat with a brain injury, and she has also produced the film under her banner Excellent Cadaver, and she explained the significance of her firm's name.

She said, "It's a Sicilian mafia term for a hit on a major celebrity. It just made sense. I think there was a part of me that wanted to execute that part of me."

Elsewhere at the event, the "Joy" star heaped praise on Robert De Niro for the way the screen legend calmed her nerves when they worked together on "Silver Linings Playbook". She said, "He's a warm, sweet person. Obviously, it's very intimidating (working with De Niro), but as soon as you meet him, he says 'Call me Bob.' "

Although it is almost a decade since Jennifer won the Best Actress Oscar for her work on that movie, she admitted the achievement still hasn't sunk in. She said, "I keep thinking 'when will it hit me. I don't think it ever will."