 

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Final Decision About Running for U.S. President

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Final Decision About Running for U.S. President
Cover Images/Carlos Tischler/Eyepix
Celebrity

The wrestler-turned-actor speaks about the prospect of running for the White House in a teaser trailer from his forthcoming interview for CBS Sunday Morning on October 9.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has dismissed the idea he will run for U.S. President, much to fans' disappointment. Despite saying last year he would enter the race for the White House if he had enough public support, the wrestler-turned-actor says it is now "off the table" for the sake of his family.

He speaks about the prospect of running for the White House in a teaser trailer from his forthcoming interview for CBS Sunday Morning on October 9. "It's off the table. Yes, it is off the table. I will say this, 'cause it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it," the 50-year-old star explains. I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy – number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives."

"Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter (was) growing up… at this critical time in their life, that’s what the presidency would do," he continued. "So, my number one priority is my daughters... sure, CEO sounds great! But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That's it."

  See also...

The Rock shares 21-year-old daughter Simone Garcia Johnson with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, as well as girls Jasmine, six, and Tiana, four, with wife Lauren Hashian. In 2021, the ex-pro wrestler turned told Sunday Today with Willie Geist, "I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

The Rock's family admission comes after he admitted his "cold, dark soul" was overcome with emotion after one of his superfans wept after getting the actor's autograph. He recently made a man cry "tears of joy" by signing his replica WWE replica championship belt at a "Black Adam" fan event at Diego Rivera Museum, Mexico City.

In a video The Rock shared with his Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 05, the fan could be seen shaking while looking amazed he was meeting The Rock. He could be heard gushing, "Thank you! Thank you, Rock! Thank you". The performer captioned the clip, "Even my cold, dark soul gets a little emotional when I see people start to break and cry... it's a beautiful thing."

You can share this post!

Eva Mendes Clarifies Reports About Acting Retirement

Liverpool to Host Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on Behalf of Ukraine
Related Posts
Dwayne Johnson Leads Celebs Tribute on Somber Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks: 'Never Forget'

Dwayne Johnson Leads Celebs Tribute on Somber Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks: 'Never Forget'

Dwayne Johnson Ridiculed After He Excitedly Says He'd Be Megan Thee Stallion's Pet

Dwayne Johnson Ridiculed After He Excitedly Says He'd Be Megan Thee Stallion's Pet

Dwayne Johnson Gets Booed at Comic-Con for Suggesting Henry Cavill Won't Return as Superman

Dwayne Johnson Gets Booed at Comic-Con for Suggesting Henry Cavill Won't Return as Superman

Dwayne Johnson Unveils Real Reason Why He Refused to Host the Emmys

Dwayne Johnson Unveils Real Reason Why He Refused to Host the Emmys

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Yung Miami Reacts After Charlamagne Tha God Calls 'Caresha Please' BET Hip Hop Win 'Bulls**t'

Yung Miami Reacts After Charlamagne Tha God Calls 'Caresha Please' BET Hip Hop Win 'Bulls**t'

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Constance Wu Taken to Psychiatric ER After Nearly Jumping From Her 5th Floor Apartment

Constance Wu Taken to Psychiatric ER After Nearly Jumping From Her 5th Floor Apartment