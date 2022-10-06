 

Kelly Osbourne Suffers From 'Terrible Heartburn' and 'Rapid Weight Gain' Amid Pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne Suffers From 'Terrible Heartburn' and 'Rapid Weight Gain' Amid Pregnancy
AXS TV
Celebrity

The former 'Fashion Police' co-host has detailed her struggle with gestational diabetes while she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne won't be able to "eat the same again" after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes. The condition - which develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth - caused the 37-year-old star to re-evaluate her diet.

"I had terrible terrible, terrible heartburn, acid reflux, my feet were swelling, and I was having rapid weight gain, and I was like, 'I don't understand this, I'm not eating enough to make this add up, what's happening?' " Kelly - who is expecting her first child with Sid Wilson - told Entertainment Tonight.

"So, I went to the doctor, and I'd already done a test and passed it, but then when I got to my third trimester, they tested me again and it turned out that I had gestational diabetes, and the whole time, I just sat there being like, 'What what did I do wrong? What am I eating that's so bad?' Because I thought I was eating relatively healthy."

  See also...

"It turns out, I was not, but it was not anything I did. You either get it, or you don't, and I think it's more to do with me being 37 than any amount of sugar that I was eating. But now that I know what I know about sugar, I don't think I'll ever eat the same again."

Kelly previously revealed that she thought she was the cause of her health troubles. The TV star - whose symptoms have included weight gain and fatigue - said, "At first I thought it was something that I had done."

"I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and, basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."

You can share this post!

Post Malone Has Baby Daughter's Initials Tattooed on His Forehead

Sarah Michelle Gellar Insists She's Not 'Mean' for Banning Her Kids From Using Social Media
Related Posts
Kelly Osbourne Reveals Sex of First Child With Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne Reveals Sex of First Child With Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne Battles Gestational Diabetes Amid Pregnancy, Has No Cravings but Sugar

Kelly Osbourne Battles Gestational Diabetes Amid Pregnancy, Has No Cravings but Sugar

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at 'Judgement' She's Received for Choosing Not to Breastfeed

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at 'Judgement' She's Received for Choosing Not to Breastfeed

Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Sobriety Milestone

Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Sobriety Milestone

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party