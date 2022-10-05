 

Britney Spears Chops Off Her Hair, Teases New Look While Frolicking Topless on Beach

The 'Circus' singer has got a new haircut and she teases it while proudly showing off her hot bod in a short Instagram clip that sees her rolling around topless.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has all her hair cut off. Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 5, the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life after a conservatorship that had been governed by her family for 13 years was terminated - revealed she had chopped off her blonde locks but kept the new do hidden under a pink hat.

"I cut all my hair off … I don't want to show it yet [scissor emoji] [scissor emoji [sicssor emoji]," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video that showed her posing topless on the beach in various shots.

In the new post, the "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker - who tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari, 28, back in June but has sons Sean 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - could be seen striking various poses on the sand as she covered her breasts with her hands and appeared to be sunburnt.

The new look comes just weeks after the "Lucky" songstress - who has become known for posting risque selfies on the social media app since being freed from her conservatorship - was accused by her youngest son of seeking "attention" with her naked posts following a suggestion that her children had decided not to see her after becoming "embarrassed" by their mother's online profile.

  See also...

He said, "It's almost as if she has to post something to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop."

Just days later, Britney noted that while it was "scary" that her children had chosen not to see her but refused to apologise for her Instagram posts.

She added, "It's kinda scary … he stopped seeing me … I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven't been able to post my loving family… either way I'm so sorry children I continue to do social media."

"I'm sorry you feel I do it for attention … I'm sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I've got news for you … I'm a child of God as well we all are in God's eyes … so NOPE I'm not sorry … I've learned to say SO !!! (sic)"

