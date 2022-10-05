 

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene
Disney+
Movie

The 'WandaVision' actress says of Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new interview, 'These movies are very silly, but you have to act your ass off for them to work.'

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Elizabeth Olsen describes filming Marvel scenes before the special effects are applied as "silly" and "ridiculous." Portraying Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the MCU, the 33-year-old actress would love for a version of "WandaVision" without the CGI to be released so people can see just how bizarre it is.

"It's just silly. There's a lot of silly stuff. I always wish that one day they just release a version of the film without any special effects, because then you understand how ridiculous it feels. And how spectacular the work is that goes into making these," she told Variety.

  See also...

Elizabeth admitted it can be "very embarrassing" shooting scenes like her character's love interest Vision (Paul Bettany) meeting his end in "Avengers: Infinity War". And Marvel stars have to "act" their "ass off" to pull it off. She said, "It's very embarrassing shooting those kinds of things, because, like, the world depends on you doing it."

"It was one of the last things we shot. I felt really comfortable with him as an actor if we had to improvise that beat a little bit. We were trying to find it, with [directors] the Russos guiding us. And I just remember being giggly the rest of the day, while [Thanos actor Josh] Brolin had his helmet on. And I don't know. These movies are very silly, but you have to act your ass off for them to work."

You can share this post!

Britney Spears Chops Off Her Hair, Teases New Look While Frolicking Topless on Beach

Constance Wu Reluctant to Reopen Old Wounds and Write 'Fresh Off the Boat' Sexual Harassment in Book
Related Posts
Kids' Choice Awards 2019: 'Avengers: Infinity War', Cardi B Collect Multiple Nominations

Kids' Choice Awards 2019: 'Avengers: Infinity War', Cardi B Collect Multiple Nominations

'Avengers: Infinity War' Dubbed Most Mistake-Packed Film of the Year

'Avengers: Infinity War' Dubbed Most Mistake-Packed Film of the Year

People's Choice Awards 2018: Marvel's Superhero Films Dominate Movie Winner List

People's Choice Awards 2018: Marvel's Superhero Films Dominate Movie Winner List

People's Choice Awards 2018: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Dominates, BTS Among Nominees

People's Choice Awards 2018: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Dominates, BTS Among Nominees

Most Read
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Introduces Ironheart and Unveils New Panther Costume
Movie

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Introduces Ironheart and Unveils New Panther Costume

Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

H.E.R. Keen to Add 'Fresh Twist' to Her Role as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

H.E.R. Keen to Add 'Fresh Twist' to Her Role as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'