 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Not Rushing to Move in Together Despite Marriage

Kourtney claims she and her drummer husband, who have their respective kids from previous relationships, want their children to be as comfortable as possible.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker haven't moved in together. The couple - who married in May after over a year of dating - currently live in separate houses with their respective children and, though "there will be" a marital home in the future, they are keen for their kids to be as comfortable as possible.

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away," explained Kourtney - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The Poosh founder explained that Travis - who is dad to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler - goes to her home every night and they have their "routines within our house" that they stick to.

She added on the "Not Skinny, Not Fat" podcast, "When the kids are at their dad's house, I stay at his house and there's still nights when we'll stay at each other's houses in between. I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me."

"We have, like, a thing and he comes over every night no matter what. He comes over here and kisses me whether it's midnight and he is getting back from the studio or whatever."

The couple have become notorious for their public displays of affection and the 43-year-old reality star admitted sometimes the kids get grossed out by their loved-up antics. She said, "We try to be respectful too, of the kids and want everyone to feel comfortable."

"But, yeah, sometimes we'll be hugging or just like staring into each other's eyes and the kids will be like, 'Ew, gross!' Even the older kids. But I think also they love that we love each other."

Kourtney and Travis were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic and she admitted they wished they had got together sooner. She said, "We both feel like timing is everything and the timing was perfect and I'm grateful for everything that led me to [him]."

"But we do say that. We're like, 'Oh, we could have had, you know, this many more years together and been doing all these things for so long.' We both work a lot and so I also have a lot with the kids and I love that time. So it's making the most of the time when we're together."

