 
 

Dwyane Wade Explains Why He's Worried About Daughter Zaya's Safety

Dwyane Wade Explains Why He's Worried About Daughter Zaya's Safety
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 40-year-old former NBA star discusses his concern about the safety of his 15-year-old daughter Zaya, who came out as trans two years ago.

  • Jun 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade is "afraid every moment" his daughter leaves the house. Talking about his 15-year-old daughter Zaya, who came out as trans two years ago, the 40-year-old former NBA star admitted he's constantly worried about her safety because of how people "perceive her" in the world.

In a new interview with CNN at the TIME100 summit, he said, "As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I'm still afraid every moment she leaves the house. And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world."

  See also...

Dwyane went on to urge lawmakers to spend a day with Zaya to understand the impact anti-trans policies have on her life. "To me, it's a joke. This is our life. We live this. When you're out there making rules, if you're not experiencing this. Come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her."

The former sportsman is proud of Zaya, who he has with former partner Siohvaughn Funches - for having the confidence to be herself from such a young age. He said, "I went years without telling my chef that I don't like cilantro on my burger - as an adult, it took me years to have the confidence to say that." He continued, "My daughter, at eight years old, had the confidence to say, 'This is who I am. This is who I want to be.' "

Dwyane - who also shares Zaire with Siohvaughn, Xavier with Aia Metoyer, and Kaavia with wife [c=Gabriel Union, previously admitted he had learned a lot from Zaya. "I didn't know anything, I really wasn't knowledgeable about the LGBTQ+ community," he opened up. "What it has done is it opened my eyes and my ears to something greater and bigger than I, and my daughter has allowed us gracefully to be her support system."

You can share this post!

Terry Crews Credits Therapy for Saving His Life When He Hit 'Rock Bottom'

Todd and Julie Chrisley Plan to Appeal Verdict After Found Guilty of Tax Evasion
Related Posts
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Slams Hate Comments About Her 'Femininity' After Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Slams Hate Comments About Her 'Femininity' After Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade Praised for His Advice to Dads Who Have Trans Children at Met Gala

Dwyane Wade Praised for His Advice to Dads Who Have Trans Children at Met Gala

Dwyane Wade Urged to 'Come Out' After He Admitted to Wearing Sister's Heels and Clothes

Dwyane Wade Urged to 'Come Out' After He Admitted to Wearing Sister's Heels and Clothes

Pics of Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Kissing Her Transgender Boyfriend Spark Debate

Pics of Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Kissing Her Transgender Boyfriend Spark Debate

Most Read
Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman
Celebrity

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Blueface's Sister Now Fighting With Own Mother After Saying She Defended Her Mom

Blueface's Sister Now Fighting With Own Mother After Saying She Defended Her Mom

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Steve Harvey Weighs In on Daughter Lori and Michael B. Jordan's Split: 'I'm Team Lori'

Steve Harvey Weighs In on Daughter Lori and Michael B. Jordan's Split: 'I'm Team Lori'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence