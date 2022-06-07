Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh to Lead FX's 'Fargo' Season 5

INSTAR IMAGES/WENN/Cover Images TV

In the forthcoming installment of the anthology series, which will be set in the year 2019, Jon will play Roy, Juno will star as Dot and Jennifer will portray Lorraine.

AceShowbiz - FX has announced the lead actors of "Fargo" season 5. According to the show's creator Noah Hawley, Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh are set as leads in the upcoming installment of the anthology series.

Though the exact character details for who the three leads will be playing are currently under wraps, it's confirmed that Jon will play a character named Roy, Juno will star as Dot and Jennifer will portray Lorraine.

FX announced the fifth season of "Fargo" in February, more than a year after the Chris Rock-led fourth season concluded. The logline for the upcoming series, which will be set in 2019, reads, "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Jon is best known for his Emmy-winning role on the AMC drama series "Mad Men", on which he starred for seven seasons. Most recently, he appeared in the hit Tom Cruise-starring film "Top Gun: Maverick", which has been celebrating two huge weeks at the box office. His other TV roles include "30 Rock" and the upcoming FOX animated series "Grimsburg", while his other film roles include "Baby Driver" and "The Town".

As for Juno, she currently stars on "The Offer" at Paramount+ in addition to Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso", for which she earned an Emmy nomination in 2021. Her credits also include the first season of "Dirty John" and "Vinyl". She's also featured in "Maleficent" and "Atonement".

Meanwhile, Jennifer is known for her role in Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight", which earned her an Oscar nomination in 2016. She also starred in "Dolores Clairborne" and on recent series like "Hunters", "Lisey's Story", "Patrick Melrose", the "Twin Peaks" revival and "Atypical".

"Fargo" first debuted on FX back in 2014. Past seasons have starred A-listers such as Chris, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton and more. The series has been nominated for 55 Emmy Awards throughout its run, winning six. That includes a win for best miniseries for season 1 back in 2014.