 
 

Vanessa Hudgens Gets 'Emotional' Over Sarah Hyland's Bridal Shower

Vanessa Hudgens Gets 'Emotional' Over Sarah Hyland's Bridal Shower
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'High School Musical' star opens up about her longtime pal's party, admitting it's been a long wait as the wedding was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens got "so emotional" as her friend Sarah Hyland finally got to celebrate her bridal shower over the weekend. Opening up about her longtime pal's party, the "High School Musical" star admitted it's been a long wait as the wedding was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanessa insisting the actress "looked so beautiful." Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she said, "Oh my gosh, I am like, so emotional about it. I've known her for so long and we've been waiting for this wedding for so long, and then COVID happened and couldn't do it, but it's just so exciting. She looked so beautiful. I melt, I just melt."

The actress also shared pictures from the shower on social media and captioned one group shot "My coven for life." Another picture showed Sarah wearing a white dress and sunglasses with Vanessa captioning it, "My girl Sarah Hyland is getting married and what a vision she is."

  See also...

Sarah Hyland bridal shower

Vanessa Hudgens shared photos from Sarah Hyland's bridal shower.

It was a busy weekend for Vanessa as she was also hosting the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

"Modern Family" star Sarah has been dating "The Bachelorette" star Wells Adams since 2017. They got engaged in July 2019, but had to postpone the wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wells recently joked that if they have to cancel their big day again, they will just elope and tie the knot in Las Vegas. He told ET Canada, "Listen, we've postponed it two years in a row. If something else crazy happens this year, then we're just going to go to Vegas with powder blue suits and knock it out."

You can share this post!

Johnny Depp Joins TikTok After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor
Related Posts
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney Slay Red Carpet in Mini Skirt

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney Slay Red Carpet in Mini Skirt

Vanessa Hudgens to Return to Hosting Duty at 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Vanessa Hudgens to Return to Hosting Duty at 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Vanessa Hudgens Wanted to Get Married at 25

Vanessa Hudgens Wanted to Get Married at 25

Vanessa Hudgens Left Battered and Bruised After Zoom Pole Dancing Lessons

Vanessa Hudgens Left Battered and Bruised After Zoom Pole Dancing Lessons

Most Read
Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman
Celebrity

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Bandman Kevo Takes Aim at Other Rappers as He Shows Off Liposuction Results

Bandman Kevo Takes Aim at Other Rappers as He Shows Off Liposuction Results

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight