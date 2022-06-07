Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Celebrity

Confirming the sad news is Julien Christian Lutz a.k.a. Director X, who pays tribute to the late model on Instagram with a mashup of her on-screen moments and a heartfelt message.

AceShowbiz - Model Pasha Bleasdell, who appeared in many music videos in the early 2000s, has passed away. The Canadian video vixen died on Saturday, June 4 from a brain tumor, according to filmmaker Julien Christian Lutz a.k.a. Director X. She was 38 years old.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram, Director X, who worked with Pasha on a bunch of videos, posted on Instagram on Monday, June 6 a mashup of her on-screen moments. He also paid tribute to her in the caption.

"We lost a friend yesterday," he wrote in the heartfelt message. "Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumor June 4th 2022 11:59pm. If you made videos in 2000's or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones 'Where I Want To Be' from there we put her in the mix."

The Canadian filmmaker went on remembering Pasha, "It was a wild ride from then on. I've put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out. She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life. You never know when the last time you speak to some one will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love."

He concluded the caption with "Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 - June 4th 2022," which was also included at the end of the clip.

After learning of her passing, many have sent their condolences. Rapper Busta Rhymes mourned her death, "This is terrible!!! Rest Easy Queen Pasha." Another wrote in the comment of Director X's post, "My heart is broken." A third person chimed in, "OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT!!! She was such a sweetie and so much fun."

Pasha is perhaps best known for starring in Nelly's music video for his 2002 hit "Hot in Herre". She also appeared in the videos for Donnell Jones' "Where I Want to Be", Sean Paul's "Gimme the Light" and many more.