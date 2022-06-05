 
 

Will Poulter 'Never Planned' to Star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

The 29-year-old actor will star as villain Adam Warlock in the upcoming Marvel movie which stars Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt and is set to be released in May 2023.

  • Jun 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Will Poulter has opened up about joining Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new interview, the "We're the Millers" actor admitted that he never expected to be cast in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".

The 29-year-old actor will star alongside the likes of Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt in the upcoming superhero movie as villain Adam Warlock but admitted he "never planned" to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He said, "I've gotta say, I never banked on being involved, in any capacity, really, but I'm certainly very grateful."

"I'm especially grateful that my introduction has taken place in the world of the Guardians, specifically," Will continued. "It's a franchise that I'm a particularly big fan of, and I couldn't ask for a nicer, more fun introduction, really, into the Marvel universe."

"The Score" star was then asked if he had "considered" the possibility that he may have to sign up to appear as the character in several other MCU movies and TV shows, to which he acknowledged that he had to but has no idea what is in store for the character following his upcoming debut in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".

He told Collider, "Yeah, you do have to entertain that possibility [of signing up for more]. The truth is, I don't actually know what the future holds for me, regarding the character. Certainly, it comes with a certain level of commitment that requires consideration, but obviously, I'm very grateful to have been given the role!"

"I think variety certainly makes it interesting for me and I hope interesting for audience members too, but it's the quality of the material, more than anything else," Will elaborated further. "I let the script guide me. I don't tend to allow genre, or size, or medium, or anything like that, to dictate my choices, wherever possible."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is set to be released in May 2023.

