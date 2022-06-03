 
 

Teyana Taylor Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Late Brother

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor mourned the death of her brother. On Wednesday, June 1, the R&B singer took to her Instagram account to share a heartbreaking tribute to her brother, Fleeroy PC Mason.

Alongside some throwback pictures featuring herself and Mason, the "Bare Wit Me" singer penned, "I've been trying to process all of this. I can't, I am broken." She continued, "A piece of me is gone that I will never get back in the flesh. I am not okay."

Also paying tribute to Mason was Taylor' mom. Calling him her extended son, she captioned a post, "I don't even have the words right now. Just heartbroken. Fly High, my extended son. I love you always and forever. May you sleep in heavenly peace."

Mason's cause of death has yet to be disclosed. The Sun previously reported that the 31-year-old was hospitalized in September 2021 as he was battling cancer. He also went through several surgeries since then.

Mason previously got candid about his cancer diagnosis. "This morning I woke up so swollen that I don't even have a belly button. Count y'all blessings," he shared on Facebook weeks before he passed. "The body's capable of some crazy things."

Mason, who was actually Taylor's father's son from another marriage, also made use of his social media to mourn his father. "It's been 38 weeks. D**n, I miss you, dad. I find peace in knowing that I live on the block of your favorite movie, Beat Street, and that we were only getting closer," so he wrote back in May 2021. He continued, "Then you leave a day before my birthday and two days before yours? This doesn't get easier."

