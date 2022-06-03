 
 

Kim Kardashian Admits to Having 'Best Sex' After Turning 40

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', the SKIMS founder, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, reveals that she just wants to 'be happy' and to have 'peace' as well as 'laughter.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is gushing over her sex life. The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", who is currently dating Pete Davidson, says that her sex life improved after she turned 40.

The 41-year-old beauty started dating her comedian boyfriend in 2021, and she admits that her sex life has improved since she celebrated the landmark birthday. The SKIMS founder, who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with rap star Kanye West, said on the latest episode of "The Kardashians", "When I turned 40, everyone said it's the best sex of your life. And so far..."

Kim then gave a wink to the camera, and revealed that she just wants to "be happy" in her love life. She explained, "That's what I'm doing. That's what I just keep on saying, happiness, peace, Zen, laughter. It's all I want and I got it."

  See also...

Kim also revealed that her relationship with Pete is much more "normal" than some people might imagine. She said, "I never knew you could just be so happy watching TV series or go to the gym, from someone that I never thought would go to the gym or had been to the gym before."

Earlier this year, a source revealed that Kim had fallen "head over heels" in love with Pete. The insider explained, "Kim is head over heels for Pete. They are in a great place in their relationship and she is so happy. Her family loves him too."

Kim feels "light and fun when she's around" the comedy star. But there's also a "serious" side to their romance. The source shared, "Kim is really excited for everybody to continue to watch 'The Kardashians' and to see how their relationship unfolds."

"A lot of the origin of their relationship is going to come out. She's looking forward to fans learning about how they got together and how their chemistry started," the so-called insider added. "Things happened organically between them and they're both really glad they have each other."

