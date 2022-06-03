 
 

'Suicide Squad' Actress Daniela Melchior to Star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Confirming that the 25-year-old actress will be joining the likes of Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana in the upcoming movie is director James Gun, noting that she's 'wonderful' in the role.

AceShowbiz - James Gunn is eager to keep working with Daniela Melchior. The 25-year-old actress previously worked with the 55-year-old director in "The Suicide Squad", and they've already been reunited on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", which also stars the likes of Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.

Following speculation about her involvement with the movie, James wrote on Twitter, "I can confirm (and confirm she's wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people and actors around, and I hope this is just the second of many projects we'll work on together."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is slated for release in 2023 and James confirmed via social media that production work recently wrapped.

The director, who helmed "Guardians of the Galaxy" and its sequel "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", wrote on Twitter in May, "After over 100 days of shooting and over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @seangunn , and then nothing there, and took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot."

"Again, I'll still be working with them over the next year until release, but shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life and love, and how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, and is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now," he continued. "Anyway. The camera crew also stuck their hand-made camera lens caps on the back of the slate for me. Much love to you all. (sic)"

