 
 

Julia Roberts' Brother Eric Roberts Admits to Igniting Their Feud Rumors

Julia Roberts' Brother Eric Roberts Admits to Igniting Their Feud Rumors
INSTAR IMAGES/WENN/Cover Images/Avalon
Celebrity

Setting the record straight on his relationship with his actress sister, the 'Dark Knight' actor looks back on the moment he sparked the speculation when he avoided questions about the 'Money Monster' star.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Roberts' brother Eric Roberts has finally addressed their yearslong feud rumors. Setting the record straight once and for all, the actor has admitted that he might have ignited the speculation with one awkward interview.

Appearing in a Wednesday, June 1 episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast, Eric claimed, "Julia and I have always been fine." He then explained the origin of the rumors, "I think years and years ago, I was doing a press tour for some movie … It was just when 'Pretty Woman' [had been] released, and so they're asking a bunch of questions about Julia. And I said, 'Hey, excuse me. Can we talk about me?' I think I was very funny."

While Eric thought his reaction was "very funny," it spurred different interpretation from reporters. "And of course, then it's like, 'Oh, they have a problem. Oh my God, they have a problem,' " he recalled. "And suddenly, all these problems I keep hearing about I have with my sister that I don't have with my sister. And they're just popping up all the place. And I'm asked about them as if they're real issues."

The father of Emma Roberts admitted that he only fueled the speculation with his approach to handling all the questions about his relationship with Julia by avoiding them or saying things like, "Oh, I wasn't aware of that." He said many thought, "So now they're keeping a secret" and "So Eric won't talk about it." The story "blew up and blew up and became all these things it wasn't," he acknowledged.

  See also...

But it couldn't be further from the truth, according to Eric. "My sister and I, though, we've always talked, we've always b***hed. I've always had fun, [we've always] known each other. Simple as that," he stated.

"The Dark Knight" star continued, "I love knowing my sister. She's a cool chick, my sister. … She's doing a lot of stuff and … I don't ignore it. I just stay out of her hair with the press. That's all. And she stays out of mine. I mean, honestly, if you're doing a movie of your own … and the press just wants to talk about any member of your family, it is kind of a little like, 'Why?' "

Asked how Julia is as a mother to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and son Henry, 14, Eric jokingly responded, "Oh, you know what, if I start doing that, I'm going to get myself in trouble no matter what I say," before praising his sister a "great mom." He added, "She's a cool mom. She's a hip mom. She knows it all."

Eric previously revealed that his past substance abuse issues took their toll on his relationships, including those with his sisters Julia, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Nancy Motes, who died by suicide in 2014. "I wouldn't characterize it as a falling-out. I was crazy about my sisters. Loved them, adored them. They were precious to me, and we had times of great closeness," he told Vanity Fair in January 2018.

"We all felt very protective of each other, but the hardest person to protect yourself from is yourself," he shared. "I was exhausting to be around: complainy, blamey, unable to enjoy enjoyment. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia."

You can share this post!

Aunjanue Ellis 'Very Clear' About Being Bisexual

Kim Kardashian Details the Start of Pete Davidson Romance

Related Posts
Julia Roberts Hilariously Crashes George Clooney's Appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Julia Roberts Hilariously Crashes George Clooney's Appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Julia Roberts' Daughter Stuns in Simple Dress During Red Carpet Debut

Julia Roberts' Daughter Stuns in Simple Dress During Red Carpet Debut

Julia Roberts Shares Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photo With Daniel Moder on 19th Wedding Anniversary

Julia Roberts Shares Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photo With Daniel Moder on 19th Wedding Anniversary

Julia Roberts' Husband Celebrates Their Son's 14th Birthday by Unveiling His Rare Video

Julia Roberts' Husband Celebrates Their Son's 14th Birthday by Unveiling His Rare Video

Most Read
Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill
Celebrity

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway