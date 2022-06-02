 
 

June Shannon Loses Custody of Daughter Honey Boo Boo

June Shannon Loses Custody of Daughter Honey Boo Boo
Instagram
Celebrity

Following a lengthy trial, the 16-year-old reality TV star will now be placed in the care of Mama June's 22-year-old sister Lauryn, who is also known as Pumpkin.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mama June Shannon has lost custody of Alana Thompson a.k.a. "Honey Boo Boo". Following a lengthy trial, the 42-year-old reality star's 16-year-old daughter, according to reports, will now be placed in the care of her 22-year-old sister Lauryn, who is also known as Pumpkin.

Court documents obtained by The Sun read, "It is in the best interest of the child that the plaintiff [Lauryn] is awarded sole custody." The outlet went on to claim that Mama June, who shot to fame alongside her family on the reality series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" back in 2012, will have to pay $800 per month in child support until Honey Boo Boo turns 18 and that any "visitation between the defendant [June] and the minor [Alana]" will be at the discretion of Lauryn.

Since the cancellation of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" in 2017, Mama June has gone on to star in her own show "Mama June: From Not to Hot". Although the show has "not been renewed for a new season," she is said to earn $25,0000 per month dependent upon "production and endorsements" and that "certain income is disability in the amount of $1,015.00 per month.

  See also...

Honey Boo Boo has reportedly been living with her older sister since 2019 since June allegedly abandoned her family to go on holiday with then-boyfriend Geno Doak back in 2020 and the court's final decision comes just hours after it emerged that June had reportedly married boyfriend Justin Stroud in secret back in March 2022.

According to Us Weekly, Mama June, who is also a mother to 27-year-old Anna and 25-year-old Jessica, tied the knot with her 34-year-old partner at a courthouse in Georgia, after less than a year of dating. The same month they got wed, the pair had been spotted ring shopping in Alabama.

Just recently, Mama June gushed over how serious their relationship was getting. She said, "We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months."

You can share this post!

Octavia Spencer 'Gutted' Over Her Nephew's Death

Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Eat Poop Every Single Day' If It Makes Her Look Younger

Related Posts
Report: Mama June and BF Justin Stroud Get Married Following Whirlwind Romance

Report: Mama June and BF Justin Stroud Get Married Following Whirlwind Romance

Mama June Spills on What She Hopes to See From Honey Boo Boo's Boyfriend

Mama June Spills on What She Hopes to See From Honey Boo Boo's Boyfriend

Mama June Excitedly Kisses Newly-Released BF Justin Stroud After Weeks in Jail Following Drug Arrest

Mama June Excitedly Kisses Newly-Released BF Justin Stroud After Weeks in Jail Following Drug Arrest

Mama June Flaunts PDA With Much Younger New Boyfriend After Geno Doak Split

Mama June Flaunts PDA With Much Younger New Boyfriend After Geno Doak Split

Most Read
Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill
Celebrity

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway