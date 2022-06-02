June Shannon Loses Custody of Daughter Honey Boo Boo

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Mama June Shannon has lost custody of Alana Thompson a.k.a. "Honey Boo Boo". Following a lengthy trial, the 42-year-old reality star's 16-year-old daughter, according to reports, will now be placed in the care of her 22-year-old sister Lauryn, who is also known as Pumpkin.

Court documents obtained by The Sun read, "It is in the best interest of the child that the plaintiff [Lauryn] is awarded sole custody." The outlet went on to claim that Mama June, who shot to fame alongside her family on the reality series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" back in 2012, will have to pay $800 per month in child support until Honey Boo Boo turns 18 and that any "visitation between the defendant [June] and the minor [Alana]" will be at the discretion of Lauryn.

Since the cancellation of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" in 2017, Mama June has gone on to star in her own show "Mama June: From Not to Hot". Although the show has "not been renewed for a new season," she is said to earn $25,0000 per month dependent upon "production and endorsements" and that "certain income is disability in the amount of $1,015.00 per month.

Honey Boo Boo has reportedly been living with her older sister since 2019 since June allegedly abandoned her family to go on holiday with then-boyfriend Geno Doak back in 2020 and the court's final decision comes just hours after it emerged that June had reportedly married boyfriend Justin Stroud in secret back in March 2022.

According to Us Weekly, Mama June, who is also a mother to 27-year-old Anna and 25-year-old Jessica, tied the knot with her 34-year-old partner at a courthouse in Georgia, after less than a year of dating. The same month they got wed, the pair had been spotted ring shopping in Alabama.

Just recently, Mama June gushed over how serious their relationship was getting. She said, "We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months."