Simu Liu Admits Waxing His Entire Body for 'Barbie' Movie 'Painful'
The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' star, who will star in the much-anticipated new movie alongside Margot Robbie, says that waxing is 'one of the most painful experiences' in his life.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Simu Liu gives his all for his new film "Barbie". The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor has revealed that he has been waxing his body for the much-anticipated new movie.

The 33-year-old actor appears alongside Margot Robbie in the much-anticipated new film, and he admits that getting his body waxed has been a "painful" experience. He shared, "Waxing has been an education to say the least. It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis."

The "Barbie" movie has become a source of much speculation over recent months, and Simu likes that so little is still known about the project and how it's been approached. He told The Independent, "Honestly, the discourse online is giving me life. With every casting announcement or bit of news, they're like. 'What is this?' And that's perfect, the less you know about it the better."

Meanwhile, Simu previously revealed he was happy to accept any roles at the start of his career. He initially pursued a career in accountancy, before he followed his real ambitions in the movie business.

He said, "I felt like I was making up for lost time. My perception was that everybody was further ahead than me, so if I stood any chance, I had to catch up."

Simu also discovered that opportunities were limited for actors with an Asian background. He noted that Hollywood wasn't "having those political conversations" at the time. "In the beginning, if I was a stunt guy who got beaten up by one of the white male characters, I was over the moon," he said. "Survival mode. Figure out a way to get on sets, figure out a way to work, that was it."

