Lil Baby Teases Chris Brown Collaboration

Fans can not help but feel excited over the collaboration between the two musicians, who are set to embark on 'One of Them Ones' tour that will kick off on July 15 in Raleigh.

Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby and Chris Brown are apparently gearing up for a new collaboration. On Sunday, May 29, Baby seemingly hinted that he and the R&B singer are cooking up a banger for the summer.

In an Instagram Story, the rapper treated his fans to a preview of a snippet of an upcoming collaboration between himself and Breezy. Chris could be heard crooning on the chorus while Baby punctured the ethereal production.

"She pretty with it, got a few problems, but it's alright 'cause she been dealing with 'em," he raps. "@chrisbrownofficial I think we got one," so Baby wrote over the video.

Fans could not help but feel excited over the collaboration. "This gone be a bomb," one fan said. "Oh i cannot waittttt," someone else added.

It's currently unknown where the tune will end up since both artists have projects on the way. Chris' "Breezy" album is set to arrive on June 24. It is set to feature Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Anderson .Paak and more. Meanwhile, Lil Baby teased his next studio album for July though he has yet to reveal the title.

Chris and Baby are set to embark on "One of Them Ones" tour that will kick off on July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina with stops coming in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Toronto, Dallas and Los Angeles. It will wrap up in Las Vegas on August 27.