Simone Biles 'One Step Closer' to Marrying Jonathan Owens With Wedding Date Being Set

The Olympic gymnast and her fiance have chosen a date and venue for their big day, with the gold medalist having picked two dresses for the special occasion.

Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have set a date for their 2023 wedding. Having got engaged after almost 18 months of dating, the 25-year-old Olympic medalist and her 26-year-old NFL star fiance have now chosen a date and venue for the big day.

"One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens. Date [tick emoji], venue [tick emoji]," Simone wrote on Instagram alongside a photo off them kissing. Meanwhile, Jonathan reposted the same photograph to his Instagram page and captioned it, "One step closer to forever with you."

While Simone did not reveal any specific details regarding the date and venue, she previously claimed that the wedding was "definitely" going to be in 2023.

News that a date has been set comes shortly after Simone, who has a total seven gymnastic Olympic medals and is considered to be one of the greatest gymnasts in the world, chose two dresses for the special day. She said, "The first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked. The second one was about eight in I'm guessing!"

When Jonathan popped the question to Simone back in February, she claimed that her answer was the "easiest" yes she had ever given. She said, "THE EASIEST YES. I can't wait to spend forever ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCE."

At the time, Jonathan, who is a football safetyman for the Houston Texans, admitted that he had kept the proposal a secret from Simone and she had "no clue" what was coming. He said, "Woke up this morning with a fiancee. She had no clue what was coming."