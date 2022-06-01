Waka Flocka Flame Receives Honorary Professor Degree on His 36th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The birthday emcee is honored with a degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy at Rainbow Push Headquarters in Chicago alongside civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Waka Flocka Flame has a very special gift for his latest milestone. As he celebrated his 36th birthday, the "Hard in da Paint" rapper received an honorary doctorate degree from the Bible Institute of America.

TMZ reported that Waka was honored with a degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy at Rainbow Push Headquarters in Chicago alongside civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson. The emcee, who was previously awarded an honorary doctorate degree in October 2020, accepted his diploma from his teacher, Apostle Bridget C. Outlaw.

"When I first met him... through my younger brother, I wasn't impressed," she said. "He already knows the story, but something about Dr. started to put an impression on our heart, because not only is he a philosopher, he will be one of the greatest professors that Harvard University has ever seen."

On his special day, Waka was showered with love by his loved ones, including his stepdaughter Charlie Williams. Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram, she gushed, "IM SCREAMING HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FATHER , MY REALL RIDE OR DIE , MY SHOTTA , MY PROTECTOR."

"Being raised by you taught me how to be myself no matter what anyone says and continue to be myself," she added. "Even though my flaws you still seen the light in me and the impact imma make on this world and i thank you for that and i love you for that."

Charlie's snap has since been reposted by his mom Tammy Rivera on her own Instagram Story. Alongside the image, the former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star simply wrote, "Happy birthday @wakaflocka."

This arrived two months after Tammy and Waka confirmed their separation. Tammy confirmed their split during an Instagram Live in March, saying, "Waka and Charlie is good. Really good. They are together all of the time. He just picked her up a cell phone without me knowing. I feel like we gotta co-parent," she said.

"We didn't even co-parent good when we were in the same damn household," the TV personality, who tied the knot with the rapper in May 2014, continued. "It ain't gon be no better now that we're separated and in different households. He still do what the hell he wanna do. But that's his baby so I understand."

As for Waka, he opened up about his relationship with his now-estranged wife when appearing on the "It's Tricky With Raquel Harper" podcast. "That's my best friend, that's my dog... People just want it to be fighting and hating and something happened. Hell no, we're just grown," he pointed out. "Why is it that, when people evolve for the better, why does there have to be something attached to it that's slimy as spit? … Why it gotta be so nasty if we ain't nasty? ... It's love though, me and Tammy stamped."